As virus skyrockets in Eastern Europe, leaders are slow to act

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – At the main hospital in the Romanian capital, the morgue has run out of space for the dead in recent days, and Bulgarian doctors have suspended routine surgeries so they can attend to ‘an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the cemetery now operates an extra day in the week in order to bury all the bodies that arrive.

For two months, a stubborn wave of viral infections has spread mercilessly in several countries of central and eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower than elsewhere on the continent. While medical workers have pleaded for strict restrictions or even lockdowns, executives have let the virus rage unhindered for weeks.

“I don’t believe in measurements. I don’t believe in the same measures that existed before vaccines, ”Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said last month as the Balkan nation suffered one of its worst daily tolls from the pandemic. “Why do we have vaccines then? “

A World Health Organization official said earlier this month that Europe is again at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. While several Western European countries see spikes in infections, it is the nations of the East who make the dead. Romania, Bulgaria and the Balkan states recorded some of the highest per capita death rates in the world during the first week of November, according to the WHO.

Experts say escaped vaccination campaigns and underfunded and poorly managed health systems set the stage for the latest epidemics, which accelerated as leaders procrastinated. Some are working now, but many doctors say it took too long and still isn’t enough.

Many governments in the region are facing elections soon, and this has undoubtedly made them reluctant to force people to get vaccinated or impose unpopular closures, even in former communist countries that once carried out mandatory vaccinations. without hesitation or where leaders quickly introduced closures earlier in the pandemic.

The story continues

But the failure of politicians to respond quickly to appeals from the medical community has likely undermined an already low trust in institutions in countries where corruption is rife. Misinformation about vaccines has also found fertile ground amid a wider distrust of authority.

This left countries stumbling on the last wave with little protection. While countries around the world have battled vaccine resistance, many countries in central and eastern Europe have particularly low rates for places where supply is not an issue. Bulgaria and Romania, both in the European Union, have fully immunized around 23% and 35% of their populations, respectively. Bosnia and Herzegovina has only 21% fully immunized.

Referring to Romania’s slow response, physician and health statistician Octavian Jurma described his country as a “classic example” of “the tragic consequences produced by a political takeover of the pandemic response”.

Executives finally introduced a curfew this month, forcing people who don’t have a COVID pass – which shows proof of vaccination, recovery from illness, or a negative test – to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Infections have since declined slightly, but hospitals remain overwhelmed.

At the main in Bucharest, the bodies of those who died from COVID-19 lined a hallway in recent days because there was no room in the morgue. Part of a waiting room has been transformed into an emergency department, with the lifting of a plastic sheet.

In Serbia, some hospitals are so overwhelmed that they are only treating patients infected with the virus, leaving doctors to sue Brnabic, whose government faces elections in April.

“Since Brnabic said she did not believe in the measures, some 900 people have died,” Slavica Plavsic, a lung disease specialist, told N1 television on October 21.

The prime minister dismissed the criticism, saying on Thursday she was proud of her government’s response.

Meanwhile, authorities at the Belgrade cemetery say they now have an average of 65 burials a day, up from 35 to 40 before the pandemic. Gravediggers now bury people on Sundays – which they usually didn’t – to handle the load.

In neighboring Hungary, few mitigation measures are in place. Like that of Serbia, the Hungarian government has said it would prefer to rely on vaccinations. With almost 60% of people fully vaccinated, the country is better placed than most of the region, but that still leaves a large part of the population unprotected.

Earlier this month, the Hungarian government ordered the wearing of masks on public transport and allowed private employers to impose vaccines on their staff.

But Gyula Kincses, president of the Hungarian Chamber of Physicians, said it was “too little, too late” and recommended that masks be made mandatory in all interior spaces.

In a recent radio interview, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose populist party faces elections next spring, said mandatory vaccinations “would go beyond what Hungarians would accept”, even acknowledging that new restrictions could only slow, not stop, the spread of the virus.

Hospitals in Bulgaria, with its low vaccination rate, have been forced to temporarily suspend all elective surgeries so that more doctors can deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients.

“Politicians now think only of elections, but there will inevitably be a lockdown, but in tragic circumstances,” Ivan Martinov, a leading cardiologist at the main emergency hospital in Sofia, told national radio. Legislative elections take place on Sunday.

The surge in infections seems to have been a wake-up call to some extent in Croatia, which has seen unusually large queues of people waiting for vaccines in recent days.

Authorities said on Wednesday that more than 15,000 people had received their first dose a day earlier – a significant jump after the end of vaccinations in the 4.2 million Adriatic country.

Croatia and neighboring Slovenia have also introduced COVID passes in recent weeks.

But Slovenian medical organizations have warned that the Alpine country’s healthcare system is still on the verge of collapse. They urged people to do their best to avoid seeking emergency care in the months to come.

“There are traffic accidents, accidents at work, other infections,” gasped Bojana Baovic, head of the Medical Chamber of Slovenia. “It is an alarming situation which we can face thanks to a maximum of solidarity. “

___

Associated Press editors Stephen McGrath in Bucharest, Romania; Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary; Veselin Toshkov in Sofia, Bulgaria; and Karel Janicek in Prague contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.