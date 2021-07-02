As vaccination takes hold in Canada, a slow awakening begins

None of this means that the Delta variant is no longer a problem and that we can forgo precautions altogether. The Public Health Agency has released a handy chart, offering some tips for fully and partially immunized Canadians, And one interactive risk assessment questionnaire.

In short, if we are to fend off a fourth wave and another round of restrictions, more Canadians must continue to be vaccinated. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said even fully vaccinated people cannot resume normal lives until 80 percent of Canadians are vaccinated.

“As we continue to make great strides with more than 36 million doses of vaccine administered by provinces and territories to date, precautions are still needed as immunity grows in our communities,” said the Dr Tam. said in a Canada Day message.

Just as provinces have imposed different restrictions, reopening has varied across the country. Canada Day, Alberta has lifted almost all of its pandemic restrictions, although this still allows companies and institutions to demand measures such as the wearing of masks. Saskatchewan is expected to make a similar move on July 11.

Wednesday, Nova Scotia reopened its border with the rest of Canada – or at least to fully vaccinated people from other provinces.