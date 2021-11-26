World
As US lawmakers travel to Taipei, China conducts “combat readiness patrol” – Times of India
TAIPEI: the Chinese army carried out “combat readiness” patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Detroit on Friday as a delegation from the US Congress made a surprise visit to Taipei, offering strong support for the democratically-ruled China-claimed island.
The five members of the US House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan Thursday night for an unannounced two-day trip, the second in a month.
As on the last visit, the Chinese military announced patrols near the narrow and sensitive Taiwan Strait which separates the island from its giant neighbor.
The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said on Friday that it “had organized naval and air forces to continue combat-ready police patrols towards the Taiwan Strait.”
“Relevant actions are necessary to deal with the current situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, and upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sacred mission of our army.”
However, he gave no details.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, as part of its daily update on Chinese air operations near the island, said eight Chinese Air Force planes, including two H-6 bombers, on Friday nuclear-capable, flew in the Taiwan Air Defense Zone, albeit far from mainland Taiwan and close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands atop the South China Sea.
The Congress visit
China regularly denounces visits by American politicians to Taiwan, and its foreign ministry said it has filed a formal complaint with Washington about the bipartisan congressional group’s latest trip, saying playing the Taiwan card was ” a losing hand “.
Meeting with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen at his office earlier on Friday, the head of the US delegation hailed the island as a “force for good” in the world.
“Madam President, I would like to salute and praise your leadership. Under your administration, the bonds between us are more positive and productive than they have been for decades,” said Mark Takano, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, whose group was previously in Japan and South Korea.
“Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and has remained steadfast as the bonds between us have deepened. Taiwan is a democratic achievement, a reliable partner and a force for good in the world,” a- he added.
The United States, like most countries, has no formal connection with Taiwan, but is the largest international donor and arms supplier to the democratically ruled island.
Congressman Nancy Masse, who is part of the delegation, tweeted that the Chinese Embassy in Washington “demanded that we cancel the trip” when the news broke.
“We didn’t,” she added, and posted a photo of herself outside the US Air Force plane that took her to Taipei under the caption. ” I just landed in the Republic of Taiwan, ”a term used by supporters of the island. formal independence.
China has stepped up military and political pressure on Taiwan to accept its claims of sovereignty. Tsai vowed to maintain peace with China, but that it will defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.
The five members of the US House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan Thursday night for an unannounced two-day trip, the second in a month.
As on the last visit, the Chinese military announced patrols near the narrow and sensitive Taiwan Strait which separates the island from its giant neighbor.
The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said on Friday that it “had organized naval and air forces to continue combat-ready police patrols towards the Taiwan Strait.”
“Relevant actions are necessary to deal with the current situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, and upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sacred mission of our army.”
However, he gave no details.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, as part of its daily update on Chinese air operations near the island, said eight Chinese Air Force planes, including two H-6 bombers, on Friday nuclear-capable, flew in the Taiwan Air Defense Zone, albeit far from mainland Taiwan and close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands atop the South China Sea.
The Congress visit
China regularly denounces visits by American politicians to Taiwan, and its foreign ministry said it has filed a formal complaint with Washington about the bipartisan congressional group’s latest trip, saying playing the Taiwan card was ” a losing hand “.
Meeting with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen at his office earlier on Friday, the head of the US delegation hailed the island as a “force for good” in the world.
“Madam President, I would like to salute and praise your leadership. Under your administration, the bonds between us are more positive and productive than they have been for decades,” said Mark Takano, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, whose group was previously in Japan and South Korea.
“Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and has remained steadfast as the bonds between us have deepened. Taiwan is a democratic achievement, a reliable partner and a force for good in the world,” a- he added.
The United States, like most countries, has no formal connection with Taiwan, but is the largest international donor and arms supplier to the democratically ruled island.
Congressman Nancy Masse, who is part of the delegation, tweeted that the Chinese Embassy in Washington “demanded that we cancel the trip” when the news broke.
“We didn’t,” she added, and posted a photo of herself outside the US Air Force plane that took her to Taipei under the caption. ” I just landed in the Republic of Taiwan, ”a term used by supporters of the island. formal independence.
China has stepped up military and political pressure on Taiwan to accept its claims of sovereignty. Tsai vowed to maintain peace with China, but that it will defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.