As the walking season approaches, Northern Ireland gears up

BELFAST, Northern Ireland – The pandemic has been tough on David Milliken, who sells pro-British drums, flags and banners in his brightly colored shop in Sandy Row, a loyalist stronghold in Belfast. But now, he said, “things have started to open up again”, especially as “the unrest is back.”
Two months ago, Sandy Row exploded in flames as masked demonstrators threw stones and gasoline bombs at police in protest against what they call the “The betrayal of Brexit. “With the Loyalist March season kicking off next month, there are fears that the eruption of violence is just an act of warming up.
Like others in Sandy Row, Mr Milliken, 49, said he did not want a return to The problems, the bloody 30-year guerrilla warfare between Catholic nationalists, seeking unification with the Republic of Ireland, and predominantly Protestant Loyalists and Unionists, who want to stay in the UK.
Yet Brexit, which loyalists say is driving a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, has ignited sectarian passions to a degree not seen in decades. This is good for Mr. Milliken, at least from a business point of view, since he supplies the loyalist bands that will parade on July 12 to commemorate William of Orange. iconic military victory on a Catholic king, James II, in 1690.
Usually, this noisy display of Protestant pride irritates Catholics. But this marching season, it is the loyalists, not the nationalists, who feel besieged and embittered. Mr Milliken compared the plight of the Loyalists – a particularly strident subset of the Unionist population of Northern Ireland – to that of Irish Republicans in the darkest days of the unrest, when they faced the muzzles of British soldiers .
“It’s a mirror version of what happened with the other community,” he said. “Young people have seen in recent years that the threat of violence is working. Everything begins to change. “
The specter of renewed violence poses a real threat to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, who ended decades of sectarian strife by harnessing Northern Ireland’s identity politics. Brexit has awakened these passions, and they could explode again next year if, as polls now suggest, the Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, becomes the largest party in a group of divided and demoralized trade unionists.
President Biden has previously warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to do anything to undermine the Good Friday deal, which was negotiated with the help of fellow Democratic president Bill Clinton. Mr Biden is expected to raise the issue again this week when he meets Mr Johnson ahead of a Group of 7 summit meeting in Cornwall, southwest England.
Mr Biden is also considering appointing a presidential envoy for Northern Ireland, a prospect that delights Sinn Fein and alarms worshipers, who fear the president will further the nationalist cause.
The trigger for the recent riots was a police decision to allow the funeral of a prominent Irish Republican Army intelligence chief, despite Covid-related restrictions on mass gatherings.
But the deepest cause is something called the Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit legal construct that left the North straddling the trade systems of Great Britain and the European Union. The protocol was born from an agreement between London and Brussels to avoid resuscitating a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The catch is that it requires checks on goods moving between the North and the rest of the UK, which comes at both commercial and psychological cost.
“It hit the community here like a ton of bricks that this is a separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK,” said David Campbell, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council, which represents paramilitary groups which some say are agitating. troubles.
Mr. Campbell said the paramilitaries were actually trying to get people off the streets. But he warned that unless the protocol is scrapped or drastically rewritten, violence will erupt again during marching season.
“The problem with violence on the Unionist side,” he said, “is that it precipitates violence on the Republican side.
Loyalists viewed Mr Biden’s election as another blow, as it placed a devoted Irishman in the White House after four years in which President Donald J. Trump had cultivated Mr Johnson and expressed sympathy for the Great Britain in its bitter divorce with the European Union.
Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to Tony Blair, the British Prime Minister at the time of the Good Friday deal, acknowledged that “Biden could be important on the protocol”.
“Britain is rather friendless outside the EU, so there is a limit to how much it can go against what the administration wants,” Powell added.
So far, Mr Johnson has taken a hard line in protocol negotiations. His senior assistant, David Frost, says it is up to the European Union to come up with remedies for disrupted border controls. If not, Britain could abandon the protocol – a move the European Union says would violate the Withdrawal Agreement, although bloc officials briefly threatened to remove the protocol themselves. protocol in January.
Critics say the Conservative government is liquidating the loyalists with its tough tactics. “There is a link between the loyalists and the Conservative Party,” said Powell. “The Tories are making Northern Irish politics interesting in a way we don’t want them to be, which is a question of identity.”
Loyalists, for their part, feel orphaned by the political establishment. Many say they believe the UK government sold them to secure its Brexit deal with Brussels. They are just as cynical about democratic unionists, a Northern Irish party that backed Brexit and has now fallen into disarray over Mr Johnson’s violent comeback of the deal.
The party recently ousted its leader, Arlene Foster, and is arguing over how to prepare for the Northern Ireland Assembly election in May 2022. This has opened the door for something once thought to be inconceivable: that Sinn Fein could become the biggest party, with the right to appoint the prime minister.
With its rudimentary ties to the paramilitary Irish Republican Army and its foundational commitment to Irish unification, a Sinn Fein-led assembly could prove far more destabilizing for Ireland’s delicate power-sharing deals of the North than post-Brexit trade rules, which are difficult to explain, let alone use as a rallying cry.
But Sinn Fein leaders say that with a growing Catholic population and the fallout from Brexit, the momentum is on their side. Unionist parties supported Brexit, while they opposed it. They see the campaign against the protocol as a futile effort that only exposes the costs of leaving the European Union.
“You have a very difficult choice,” said Michelle O’Neill, party leader and Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, in an interview. “Do you want to be part of an inward-looking Britain with Brexit or an inclusive Ireland-outward look? “
Another question is how the authorities will deal with further unrest. In April, police acted cautiously against the stone throwing crowds, treating them as a local disturbance rather than a threat to national security. But if the violence escalates, that could change.
Monica McWilliams, scholar and former politician who participated in the 1998 peace talks, said: “Loyalist threats, or violent actions, against a border along the Irish Sea can no longer be considered a national problem. .
But the biggest challenge, she said, is reassuring trade unionists and loyalists at a time when politics and demographics are moving so clearly against them. Although there is little appetite in the Republic of Ireland for a short-term referendum on unification, Sinn Fein is at a striking distance from being in power on both sides of the border – a development that would put unification on the agenda.
At Sandy Row, the feeling of a withdrawn community was palpable.
Paul McCann, 46, trader and longtime resident, noted how real estate developers were buying blocks on the outskirts of the neighborhood to build upscale hotels and apartments. The city, he said, wants to demolish the Boyne Bridge – a predecessor William of Orange is said to have crossed en route to that fateful battle with James II – to create a transportation hub.
“They are trying to whitewash our history,” McCann said. “They are making our loyalist communities smaller and smaller. “
For Gordon Johnston, a 28-year-old community organizer, it’s a matter of fairness: Loyalists have accepted the argument that the reimposition of a hard border between northern and southern Ireland could lead to violence . The same principle should apply to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
“You can’t have it both ways,” he said. “Either you have no borders or you have violence in the streets. “
Anna Joyce contributed reporting from Dublin
