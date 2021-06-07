As the walking season approaches, Northern Ireland gears up

BELFAST, Northern Ireland – The pandemic has been tough on David Milliken, who sells pro-British drums, flags and banners in his brightly colored shop in Sandy Row, a loyalist stronghold in Belfast. But now, he said, “things have started to open up again”, especially as “the unrest is back.”

Two months ago, Sandy Row exploded in flames as masked demonstrators threw stones and gasoline bombs at police in protest against what they call the “The betrayal of Brexit. “With the Loyalist March season kicking off next month, there are fears that the eruption of violence is just an act of warming up.

Like others in Sandy Row, Mr Milliken, 49, said he did not want a return to The problems, the bloody 30-year guerrilla warfare between Catholic nationalists, seeking unification with the Republic of Ireland, and predominantly Protestant Loyalists and Unionists, who want to stay in the UK.