As the United States joins the Paris Climate Agreement and boldly confronts the climate change crisis, let’s not forget the young people

President Joe biden should also deploy an ambitious climate change program and initiatives to mitigate the crisis, reduce the nations carbon emissions, convene a US climate summit and give voice to vulnerable communities affected by climate change. He has already unveiled a very team with expertise in climate change and appointed John Kerry as special envoy on climate change.

It’s also clear that the new US president believes in science, as his recent unveiling of the scientific team, and its pledge to elevate the Office of Science and Technology Policy to a Cabinet-level position.

These bold moves are laudable, especially at a time when the science and evidence on the impact of climate change is clear. For example, the Copernicus Climate Change service of the European Union which tracks climate trends, reported that 2020 was tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record.

In 2020 we have also seen many extremes related to climate change – from hot and dry conditions to forest fires in Australia, Brazil,California and Siberia, to floods Michigan droughts in Zimbabwe and Madagascar locust invasions Kenya and India.

In 2021, climate change related ends like flooding have already started to happen as seen in Oregon and Washington State , in Panama, Jamaica and in Paraguay. These events would not have been possible without the climate changes induced by the warming of the earth.

At the current rate, Earth is set to warm to over 3 degrees Celsius by 2100.

Without a doubt, President Biden’s sense of urgency and his plans to mobilize the entire federal government to tackle climate change are sure to have an impact. When you face such an existential crisis, bold actions count.

Despite all of these important efforts, the role of youth is still missing from the ambitious climate change agenda.

They need to be included and have a platform to present their ideas and solutions while engaging meaningfully with federal and state decision makers. One way to include them is for the president to appoint a youth representative for climate change and a council made up of young people from all 50 states, especially those from vulnerable states like the southeastern states. the The United Nations already has one. The United States can emulate that.

Already, the youth, who understand that they have no alternative planet, have played a very important role with politicians demanding climate change activism to act on climate change. Their suite activism on climate change issues including the school strike for the climate, led by Greta Thunberg and other activists around the world, is commendable. Even though the leaders have failed, these youth voices have been essential in ensuring that the climate change debate does not cool down.

Above all, there must be training and workforce development that targets young people so that they can acquire the skills that will be needed to capitalize on the promise. 10 million jobs in clean energy which will be created in the process of combating climate change. Young people will bear the brunt of climate change, and not involving them now is a failure of humanity. They too have a crucial role in the fight against climate change.

We must also value the message of young people and listen to science and researchers.

Researchers at universities and other research institutes are working hard to understand the impacts of climate change and find solutions to mitigate it. There is a need to increase funding for climate science and other research that addresses the effects of climate change, including its effects on agriculture and food insecurity, while developing solutions that are applicable with immediate effect.

In addition, new lines of funding for climate research can be deployed by agencies such as the National Science Foundation and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Finally, scientific communication will remain important. Key messages emerging from research and initiatives taken by the federal government to mitigate climate change should be communicated clearly and consistently to all stakeholders, including the public. This will continue to elevate the role of science and scientific advancements in producing solutions to our daily challenges, including climate change.

Tackling climate change will require strong leadership from government. Coping with the impacts of climate change requires the participation of all, including young people. As the United States returns to the Paris Climate Agreement, it must bring everyone with it, fund more scientific research, and clearly communicate messages.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Senior Food Security Fellow at the Aspen Institute, New Voices.