As the Tokyo Olympics approach, authorities are reporting the first cases of the virus inside the athletes’ village.
With the opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics slated for Friday, organizers reported more than two dozen positive coronavirus tests this weekend among people who traveled to Japan for the event, including first cases inside the athletes’ village.
Officials on Saturday reported the first positive test – for an organizer – inside the village, where thousands will be staying. On Sunday, they reported that two athletes had tested positive inside the village. A third athlete tested positive in quarantine. Other cases were reported outside the village over the weekend, involving officials, contractors and members of the media.
In a statement released on Sunday, the South African Football Association confirmed that three people associated with the men’s Olympic football team tested positive: an official and two players, Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi. It was not clear whether these were the cases reported by Olympic officials, who did not disclose any name or nationality.
In addition, the The British Olympic Games Association has confirmed Six British track and field athletes and two staff are in quarantine at the team’s preparation camp on Sunday after being identified as close contacts of a person who tested positive on his flight to Japan. “The group all tested negative at the airport and continued to test negative upon arrival in the country,” the association said.
Olympic officials defended their safety protocols on Sunday, saying a strict testing regime minimized the risk of an outbreak. Hi In a press conference, Pierre Ducrey, director of operations for the Olympic Games, said that since July 1, more than 18,000 participants have arrived in Japan from overseas and that more than 30,000 tests had been carried out.
“They are probably the most controlled population at this point in the world,” he said.
Despite the measures taken, opinion polls in Japan have shown lukewarm support for the continuation of the Games, which have already been postponed for a year, and an increase in cases nationwide has cast a new veil on the ‘event. After banning international spectators in March, organizers said this month that national spectators would be banned as well as.
Tokyo is now under its fourth state of emergency since the start of the pandemic, which is expected to last until the end of the Games on August 8. The city has seen its highest number of cases in months, reporting more than 1,000 new infections for a fifth. consecutive day on Sunday.
Fears of a new outbreak fueled by Olympic visitors have been heightened by the slow start of the vaccination campaign in Japan, with only around 20 percent of its 126 million people fully vaccinated against the virus, according to a New York Times Database.
New precautionary measures continue to be announced in the days leading up to the Games. They include changes to the medal ceremony, announced last week, which require athletes to wrap their gold, silver or bronze medals around their own necks rather than accepting them from presenters. The medals will be displayed on trays worn by the presenters for the athletes to collect in a process designed to be completely non-contact. Presenters will be fully vaccinated, officials said.
The podium will also be larger this year to ensure social distancing between medalists, who must remain on their own podium modules throughout the ceremony. Olympic officials previously announced that masks would be mandatory for medalists and presenters.
Some athletes still decided not to participate in the Games. Among them, two Australians: tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who expressed fears about the lack of spectators, and basketball player Liz Cambage, who said she worried about the effect being confined to the Olympic “bubble” would have on her mental health.