As the Tokyo Olympics approach, authorities are reporting the first cases of the virus inside the athletes’ village.

With the opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics slated for Friday, organizers reported more than two dozen positive coronavirus tests this weekend among people who traveled to Japan for the event, including first cases inside the athletes’ village.

Officials on Saturday reported the first positive test – for an organizer – inside the village, where thousands will be staying. On Sunday, they reported that two athletes had tested positive inside the village. A third athlete tested positive in quarantine. Other cases were reported outside the village over the weekend, involving officials, contractors and members of the media.

In a statement released on Sunday, the South African Football Association confirmed that three people associated with the men’s Olympic football team tested positive: an official and two players, Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi. It was not clear whether these were the cases reported by Olympic officials, who did not disclose any name or nationality.