As the Taliban returns, 20 years of progress for women looks set to disappear overnight

Even before Kabul fell on Sunday, the situation was deteriorates rapidly, exacerbated by the planned withdrawal of all foreign military personnel and the decline international aid.

In the last few weeks alone, there has been many reports victims and violence. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes. United Nations Refugee Agency said about 80% of those who have fled since the end of May are women and children.

What does the return of the Taliban mean for women and girls?

The history of the Taliban

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996, difficult conditions and rules according to their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Under their reign, women had to cover up and leave the house only in the company of a male relative. The Taliban also banned girls from going to school and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

Women were subjected to cruel punishment for disobeying these rules, including being beaten and flogged, and stoned to death if found guilty of adultery. Afghanistan had the most maternal mortality rate in the world.

The last 20 years

With the fall of the Taliban in 2001, the situation of women and girls improved considerably, although these gains were partial and fragile.

Women now hold positions as ambassadors, ministers, governors and members of the police and security forces. In 2003, the new government ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which obliges states to incorporate gender equality into their national legislation.

The Afghan Constitution of 2004 provides that “Afghan citizens, men and women, have equal rights and duties before the law”. Meanwhile, a 2009 law was introduced to protect women against forced and early marriage, as well as violence.

According to Human Rights Watch, the law saw a to augment in reporting, investigating and, to a lesser extent, convicting violent crimes against women and girls.

As the country has grown from almost no girls in school to tens of thousands in University, progress has been slow and unstable. Unicef reports of the 3.7 million Afghan children out of school, some 60% are girls.

A return to the dark days

Officially, the Taliban leaders said they want to grant women’s rights “according to Islam”. But this has been met with great skepticism, including by women leaders in Afghanistan. Indeed, the Taliban have given all indications that they will re-impose their repressive regime.

In July, the United Nations reported the number of women and girls killed and injured in the first six months of the year almost doubled compared to the same period the year before.

In the regions still under Taliban control, the girls were banned from school and their freedom of movement restricted. There was also reports forced marriages.

Women put on the burqa and talk about destroy evidence their education and their life outside the home to protect themselves from the Taliban.

Like an anonymous Afghan woman writing in The Guardian:

I didn’t expect that we would be deprived of all our basic rights again and travel back 20 years ago. That after 20 years of fighting for our rights and freedom, we should cast out the burqa and hide our identity.

Many Afghans are angered by the return of the Taliban and what they see as their abandonment by the international community. There have been protests in the streets. Women even have caught guns in a rare display of defiance.

But that alone will not be enough to protect women and girls.

The world is looking the other way

Currently, the United States and its allies are engaged in frantic rescue operations to get their citizens and staff out of Afghanistan. But what about Afghan citizens and their future?

US President Joe Biden remains largely unresponsive to the advance of the Taliban and the worsening humanitarian crisis. In an August 14 declaration, he said:

an endless American presence in the midst of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.

And yet the United States and its allies, including Australia, visited Afghanistan 20 years ago on the premise to drive out the Taliban and protect the rights of women. However, most Afghans do not believe they have known peace in their lifetime.

As the Taliban reassert their full control over the country, the achievements of the past 20 years, especially those aimed at protecting women’s rights and equality, are at risk if the international community abandons Afghanistan again.

Women and girls are ask for help as the Taliban advance. We hope the world will listen.

Azada Raz Mohammad, PhD student, The University of Melbourne and Jenna sapiano, Australian Research Council Postdoctoral Research Associate and Lecturer, Monash Gender Peace & Security Center, Monash University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.