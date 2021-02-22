As the pandemic sets in, suicide has increased among Japanese women

TOKYO – Shortly after Japan stepped up his fight against the coronavirus last spring, Nazuna Hashimoto began to suffer from panic attacks. The Osaka gymnasium where she worked as a personal trainer suspended operations and her friends were staying at home on the recommendation of the government.

Afraid of being alone, she called her boyfriend of just a few months and asked him to come. Even then, she was sometimes unable to stop crying. Her depression, which had been diagnosed earlier in the year, escalated. “The world I lived in was already small,” she says. “But I felt him getting smaller.”

In July, Ms. Hashimoto saw no way out and attempted to kill herself. Her boyfriend found her, called an ambulance, and saved her life. She is speaking publicly about her experience now because she wants to eliminate the stigma associated with speaking out about mental health in Japan.

While the pandemic has been difficult for many in Japan, the pressures have increased for women. A sin many countries, more women have lost their job. In Tokyo, the country’s largest metropolis, around one in five women live alone, and urges to stay home and avoid visiting family have exacerbated feelings of isolation. Other women have fought against the deep disparities in the housework and childcare division during the era of homework, or suffered from an increase in domestic violence and sexual assault.