As the fighting escalates, Israel strikes a building in Gaza that houses the PA and other media.
The worst violence between Israelis and Palestinians in seven years escalated on Saturday, as an Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed media outlets such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.
The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets hit the media tower because it also contained military assets belonging to Hamas. The IDF said it warned civilians in the building in advance to allow evacuation.
The attack followed an overnight Israeli airstrike that killed at least 10 extended family members in a refugee camp in Gaza, after which Hamas militants targeted another round of rockets at Tel Aviv.
The attacks came after a senior US envoy, Hady Amr, arrived in Jerusalem to help negotiate a ceasefire. Mr. Amr, US Assistant Under Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, was scheduled to meet with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials in Jerusalem and the West Bank.
But while Hamas and Israeli officials signaled on Friday night that they were ready to discuss a ceasefire, the fighting continued unabated for much of Saturday, even though American, Egyptian and Qatari tried to negotiate a break from the fighting.
At least 12 people were killed overnight in Gaza, Palestinian doctors said on Saturday morning. And for the fifth day in a row on Friday, Hamas rockets had targeted Israeli towns.
The IDF said it had killed dozens of high-ranking Hamas commanders and damaged the militant group’s tunnel network under Gaza, significantly weakening Hamas.
It was not clear whether such losses were the reason Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Al Jazeera in an interview on Friday evening that the group would decide whether to negotiate an “appeasement”. fighting under certain conditions. Israel, said Barhoum, must respond to unspecified demands to “raise a hand” from Gaza and the sites of clashes in Jerusalem, including the Aqsa Mosque.
Israeli security officials said they would be open to ceasefire talks, according to Israeli media.
Gaza’s health ministry said at least 139 people had died in Israeli airstrikes and bombings, including 39 children, and about 1,000 injured. These figures could not be independently verified. The United Nations said 10,000 Gazans had left their homes to take refuge in schools, mosques and other places. In Israel, hostilities left seven civilians, including a 5 year old boy, and a dead soldier.
Electricity in Gaza was reduced to five hours a day in some places, and the water only came out of the pipes once every few days. All efforts to contain what had been a worsening coronavirus infection crisis have all but ceased.
In Israel, the ever-tense notion of Arab-Jewish coexistence seemed to crack amid burning apartments and synagogues, stones thrown and homemade bombs.
The crisis has dispelled concerns about Israel’s political stalemate and could benefit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile career, while giving a boost to Hamas.
