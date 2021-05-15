As the fighting escalates, Israel strikes a building in Gaza that houses the PA and other media.

The worst violence between Israelis and Palestinians in seven years escalated on Saturday, as an Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed media outlets such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets hit the media tower because it also contained military assets belonging to Hamas. The IDF said it warned civilians in the building in advance to allow evacuation.

The attack followed an overnight Israeli airstrike that killed at least 10 extended family members in a refugee camp in Gaza, after which Hamas militants targeted another round of rockets at Tel Aviv.

The attacks came after a senior US envoy, Hady Amr, arrived in Jerusalem to help negotiate a ceasefire. Mr. Amr, US Assistant Under Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, was scheduled to meet with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials in Jerusalem and the West Bank.