As the Australian Open continues, Victoria officials are ordering a Covid ‘breaker’ lockdown.

More than six million people in Victoria, Australia will enter an instant lockdown for five days in response to a coronavirus outbreak at a quarantine hotel.

The order came as the Australian Open was held in Victoria’s capital Melbourne, but the tournament will continue – without spectators – authorities said on Friday.

Victorians will only be allowed to leave the house for shopping, work, exercise and essential care and will be required to wear masks whenever they leave the house.

But while sports and entertainment venues will be closed, professional athletes like tennis players will be classified as “essential workers” and allowed to continue their matches.