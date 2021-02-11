As the Australian Open continues, Victoria officials are ordering a Covid ‘breaker’ lockdown.
More than six million people in Victoria, Australia will enter an instant lockdown for five days in response to a coronavirus outbreak at a quarantine hotel.
The order came as the Australian Open was held in Victoria’s capital Melbourne, but the tournament will continue – without spectators – authorities said on Friday.
Victorians will only be allowed to leave the house for shopping, work, exercise and essential care and will be required to wear masks whenever they leave the house.
But while sports and entertainment venues will be closed, professional athletes like tennis players will be classified as “essential workers” and allowed to continue their matches.
“There are no fans; there is no crowd. These people are basically at their place of work, “Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Friday. He said, “It’s not like the only people who work are supermarket workers.”
In a statement released to the New York Times Friday, Tennis Australia said it would notify all ticket holders of the changes and continue to “work with the government to ensure the health and safety of all”.
The lockdown, which will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, comes after an outbreak at a Holiday Inn near Melbourne Airport that was used to accommodate returning travelers.
As of Friday, 13 people linked to the hotel had tested positive with the new, more virulent variant of the virus which first appeared in Britain. In the past 24 hours, five new cases have been identified, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 19.
Describing the lockdown as a “circuit breaker,” authorities said it was essential to stop the spread of the variant, which is highly contagious and has foiled contact tracers before it can contain outbreaks. Similar instant shutdowns in the cities of Perth and Brisbane in recent months have successfully wiped out infections.
“The game has changed,” said Andrews. “It’s not the 2020 virus.”
He said he hoped for the Victorians, who endured longest lockouts in the world last year, would work together to prevent the state from entering a third wave of coronavirus. “We will be able to quell this,” he said.
The order had ripple effects in the rest of Australia, all of which announced travel restrictions with Victoria. It is also expected to hurt local businesses like restaurants and florists, which depended heavily on Valentine’s Day profits to recover from last year’s long lockdown.
