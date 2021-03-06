As states relax restrictions and variants spread, Fauci warns the United States could be heading for another virus spike.

Variant B.1.1.7, first identified in Britain, is spreading so rapidly in the United States that analysis of the data suggests that as of this week it has the most likely increased to 20 percent of new cases in the United States. And scientists in Oregon have identified a single case of a local variant with the same spine as B.1.1.7 which carries a mutation that could weaken the effectiveness of vaccines.

Earlier this week, Texas and Mississippi, the two Republican-led states, have lifted mask mandates. President Biden denounced these movements as “a big mistake” which mirrored “Neanderthal thinking”, saying it was essential for officials to follow the advice of doctors and public health officials as the coronavirus vaccination campaign gains momentum .

Other Republicans have been more careful. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said he will lift all public health measures aimed at stemming the viral crisis, but only once new cases drop below a certain threshold. In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey said she would extend the state mask’s tenure until April 9.

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has taken what he calls a “measured approach” prohibiting local leaders from taking action that shut down businesses and allowing major league sports to restart if they receive approval from the Department of Education. State health services.

Among Democrats, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said on Tuesday that she was loosening of restrictions on businesses and would allow family members who had tested negative for the coronavirus to visit residents of nursing homes. In California, the state’s public health department also relaxed some restrictions on Friday, saying amusement parkscould reopen on a limited basis as of April 1.

At New York, limited indoor dining returned. And on Thursday, the Connecticut governor said the state would end capacity limits later this month on restaurants, gyms and offices. Masks remain compulsory in both places.

Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease and Prevention, pleaded with states not to ease their restrictions yet. A new report from the CDC has found that counties that allow restaurants to open restaurants in person in the United States have an increase in daily infections weeks later. The study also indicated that counties that issued mask warrants reported a decrease in virus cases and deaths within weeks.