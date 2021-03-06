As states relax restrictions and variants spread, Fauci warns the United States could be heading for another virus spike.
States have continued to regularly lift restrictions, despite warnings from senior federal health officials such as Dr Anthony S. Fauci that new coronavirus cases in the United States have peaked at a very high level after their decline. drastic has stopped, and the country urgently needed to contain the dissemination of more transmissible variants.
Arizona, California and South Carolina joined a growing list on Friday in easing restrictions, to varying degrees. The Arizona governor has lifted capacity limits on businesses, but said they must still need masks. The Republican governor of South Carolina has lifted the state’s mandate to mask government buildings, while recommending that restaurants continue to require masking.
California will allow theme parks, outdoor sports and live stadium events to restart on April 1, with reduced capacity and mandatory masks.
“We’ve just come through the worst wave,” Dr Fauci said on Friday. during a White House coronavirus briefing, adding that the country had capped between 60,000 and 70,000 new cases per day. “When you have this much viral activity on a platter, it almost invariably means you’re at risk for another spike.”
The seven-day average of new cases was around 61,000 days on Friday, the lowest average since October, according to a New York Times Database. But that number was still close to last summer’s highest peak.
The dead also fall, in part because of vaccinations in retirement homes. Yet the nation is still regularly reporting 2,000 deaths in one day.
Dr Fauci warned that the United States could follow the same treacherous path that Europe has recently taken.
“They have reached a plateau,” he said. “And now, over the last week, they’ve seen a 9% increase in cases, which we desperately want to avoid.”
He warned that the virus mutates as it replicates, a process that can be prolonged when immunocompromised people are infected. He said there was an urgent need to maintain masking, hand washing and social distancing.
Variant B.1.1.7, first identified in Britain, is spreading so rapidly in the United States that analysis of the data suggests that as of this week it has the most likely increased to 20 percent of new cases in the United States. And scientists in Oregon have identified a single case of a local variant with the same spine as B.1.1.7 which carries a mutation that could weaken the effectiveness of vaccines.
Earlier this week, Texas and Mississippi, the two Republican-led states, have lifted mask mandates. President Biden denounced these movements as “a big mistake” which mirrored “Neanderthal thinking”, saying it was essential for officials to follow the advice of doctors and public health officials as the coronavirus vaccination campaign gains momentum .
Other Republicans have been more careful. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said he will lift all public health measures aimed at stemming the viral crisis, but only once new cases drop below a certain threshold. In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey said she would extend the state mask’s tenure until April 9.
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has taken what he calls a “measured approach” prohibiting local leaders from taking action that shut down businesses and allowing major league sports to restart if they receive approval from the Department of Education. State health services.
Among Democrats, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said on Tuesday that she was loosening of restrictions on businesses and would allow family members who had tested negative for the coronavirus to visit residents of nursing homes. In California, the state’s public health department also relaxed some restrictions on Friday, saying amusement parkscould reopen on a limited basis as of April 1.
At New York, limited indoor dining returned. And on Thursday, the Connecticut governor said the state would end capacity limits later this month on restaurants, gyms and offices. Masks remain compulsory in both places.
Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease and Prevention, pleaded with states not to ease their restrictions yet. A new report from the CDC has found that counties that allow restaurants to open restaurants in person in the United States have an increase in daily infections weeks later. The study also indicated that counties that issued mask warrants reported a decrease in virus cases and deaths within weeks.
Source link