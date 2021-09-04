As repression in Kashmir continues, poets choke off their verses
BALHAMA, Kashmir – As the sun crept behind the Himalayas, the poet made his way to the rocky bed of the river. He looked left and right to make sure no one was watching. Then, in boiling water, he began to read:
Every word spoken here meets censors and controls
Yesterday those who lectured on dignity
Today have rude daggers kissing their necks.
All his life, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat has read the poetry of resistance to whoever wants to hear it. In the mid-1990s, at the height of the insurgency in his homeland of Kashmir, the strikingly beautiful land long claimed by India and Pakistan, he sang praises to the activists at their funerals.
For this, the local government dragged him to detention centers, where he wrote poems and read them to other inmates after they were hung by their wrists and forced to look at high-voltage lamps. . All he needed, he said, was a pen and a piece of paper.
Now, more than two decades later, Mr. Bhat – who writes under the pseudonym Madhosh Balhami – reads and composes poetry in secret.
“In the past 30 years, I have never seen this kind of repression,” he said. “There is silence everywhere, as if silence was the best remedy for our current crisis. “
Indian forces now keep the largely Muslim region in tight grip. New Delhi sent additional troops to Kashmir two years ago as it stripped the region of around eight million people of its semi-autonomy.
And by cracking down on freedom of expression, the authorities have muzzled poets in the region, practitioners of a centuries-old tradition. Three Kashmiri poets told the New York Times they were recently interrogated for hours by police for talk to journalists.
In interviews, more than a dozen others said increased surveillance left them no choice but to stop writing resistance poetry or forced them to read it in remote places. from the looks of state officials.
“We are not allowed to breathe until we breathe according to the rules and wishes of the government,” said Zabirah, a Kashmiri poet who uses only one name. “The silence of voices, the freedom to speak and express your grievances, it’s all gone, and it’s suffocating.”
Ms. Zabirah is now inspired by Kashmir’s military checkpoints, bristling with soldiers and endless roadblocks:
Access and return routes
my exhausted heart is sealed
with accordion wire
Stay put until the heart rebels
we will both escape one day
and leave a vibrant nation
The Indian government, which has grown weary of the continuing violence in the region, argued it could better secure individual rights by taking firm control and said it had a plan to revitalize the regional economy. Officials in Kashmir did not respond to requests for comment.
Nirmal Singh, one of the main leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, the official name of the Indian-controlled territory, said officials wanted to curb the separatist activities that have long flourished in the Kashmir Valley.
“Whether it is poets or anyone else, it will not be allowed to question the territorial integrity of India. If you are talking about Azadi or Pakistan, it will not be allowed, ”Singh said, referring to the term Kashmir for independence. “You can talk anything within the Indian constitutional framework. No one will be arrested.
Local authorities have taken a firm position on the location of these boundaries. Journalists are said what to write, and some have been banned from flying outside the country. Police have threatened to lay counterterrorism charges against journalists who tweet about conditions there.
Since 2019, more than 2,300 people have been jailed under strict sedition and anti-terrorism laws, which criminalize activities such as spreading slogans or posting political messages on social media, according to an indian media.
Even peaceful protests are quickly stopped by the police. On August 5, the second anniversary of the crackdown in India, many Kashmiri traders closed their doors in protest. Then in Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir, men in civilian clothes armed with long iron rods and blades began to cut the locks on the doors and gates of shuttered shops, forcing the owners to return.
The police appeared with the men cutting the locks and did nothing to stop them. When asked by a reporter why the police were there, an officer said they were protecting traders. Another chased the journalists away.
Kashmir has long been a crossroads between the Hindu and Muslim worlds. Its poetry reflects this rich history and celebrates ivory mountain peaks, crystal-clear lakes and dazzling wildflower fields.
But for centuries the poets and politics of Kashmir have been closely linked. Lal Ded, an influential poet who wrote in the 1300s, was claims by Hindus and Muslims. A 14th century mystic, Sheikh Noor-ud-Din, used his writings to spread Islam as well as his idea of social reform and individual mores in Kashmirian society.
Agha Shahid Ali, a Kashmiri-American poet who died in 2001, brought contemporary recognition to the poetic traditions of the region – and was inspired by the violence of the uprising of the 1990s:
I am writing to you from your distant land.
Far from even us who live here
Where you are no longer.
Everyone carries their address in their pocket
At least his body will reach the house.
Activists demanded full independence for India, sparking years of violence. Although the fighting eventually subsided, the separatists have lingered in the region for years and enjoy the support of a large part of the population.
Then a suicide bombing killed more than 40 Indian soldiers and a subsequent military clash between India and Pakistan erupted near their disputed Kashmir border, leading to The repression in New Delhi in the summer of 2019.
One recent afternoon, Zeeshan Jaipuri, 26, a Kashmiri poet, sat with his friends in the ruins of a fort overlooking Srinagar, reading verses inspired by years of violence:
Riding the fierce winds of the estate, the heart that cries out
I have toured the depressed seasons.
I saw the blood of desire here and there.
I have found restless hearts here and there.
I found every point drowned in mourning.
Mr Jaipuri, grandson of a famous Kashmiri poet, became embittered in 2010, when a tear gas canister killed his 17 year old neighbor. He grew up hating his textbooks, which portrayed Kashmir as a happy tourist spot.
Yet, he said, in years past artists and poets didn’t have to struggle so hard to find places to express themselves.
“Now we read our poetry to ourselves or to a few close friends,” Mr. Jaipuri said. “Our throats are tight because the government doesn’t want us to breathe fresh air,” he said.
The conflict had also affected Mr. Bhat, the poet who writes under the name Madhosh Balhami. In early 2018, activists broke into his home. Indian soldiers arrived to fight them. He lost his home and more than a thousand poetry pages. Watching the flames, he said later, felt like watching his own body burn.
Later he wrote:
The tyranny that Kashmir had to endure
Never deserve to be forgotten, to be unknown
Inside our wrapped hearts we kept
The wounds, as such, too ugly to show
Today, he keeps his poems largely to himself. Over the past two years, the police summoned him several times and told him he was trying to stir up trouble.
In these times, he says, silence is golden.
“The fingers don’t tremble, but the brain says no,” Bhat said as he sat on the bank of the river, wary of the sight of others. “India has largely prevailed to stifle our voices, but the cry of freedom in our hearts will remain. He won’t die.
