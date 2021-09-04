As repression in Kashmir continues, poets choke off their verses

BALHAMA, Kashmir – As the sun crept behind the Himalayas, the poet made his way to the rocky bed of the river. He looked left and right to make sure no one was watching. Then, in boiling water, he began to read:

Every word spoken here meets censors and controls Yesterday those who lectured on dignity Today have rude daggers kissing their necks.

All his life, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat has read the poetry of resistance to whoever wants to hear it. In the mid-1990s, at the height of the insurgency in his homeland of Kashmir, the strikingly beautiful land long claimed by India and Pakistan, he sang praises to the activists at their funerals.

For this, the local government dragged him to detention centers, where he wrote poems and read them to other inmates after they were hung by their wrists and forced to look at high-voltage lamps. . All he needed, he said, was a pen and a piece of paper.

Now, more than two decades later, Mr. Bhat – who writes under the pseudonym Madhosh Balhami – reads and composes poetry in secret.