As protests rock Russia, the Kremlin abandons its “Navalny Who?” Nail

MOSCOW – For years the Kremlin has tried to ignore opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, until avoiding even mentioning his name.

But on Sunday, Russian officials had radically reversed their course.

President Vladimir V. Putin’s spokesman appeared on prime-time state television broadcast and denied Mr. Navalny’s claim that Mr. Putin had a secret palace on the Black Sea . In another flagship program, the host devoted 40 minutes to Mr. Navalny, who has been described as engaging in “political pedophilia”. And the evening newscast showed tweets from Western officials in favor of Mr. Navalny as proof that he was working against Russian interests.

The massive and meticulous attack on Navalny on Sunday underlined how the opposition leader’s dramatic return to Russia a week earlier and his arrest have changed the landscape of Russian politics.

Mr. Putin maintains firm control over the levers of power. But Russians unhappy with their president – long a weak, diverse and atomized group – suddenly have a clear leader to rally around, and the government seems uncertain how to fight back.