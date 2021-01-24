As protests rock Russia, the Kremlin abandons its “Navalny Who?” Nail
MOSCOW – For years the Kremlin has tried to ignore opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, until avoiding even mentioning his name.
But on Sunday, Russian officials had radically reversed their course.
President Vladimir V. Putin’s spokesman appeared on prime-time state television broadcast and denied Mr. Navalny’s claim that Mr. Putin had a secret palace on the Black Sea . In another flagship program, the host devoted 40 minutes to Mr. Navalny, who has been described as engaging in “political pedophilia”. And the evening newscast showed tweets from Western officials in favor of Mr. Navalny as proof that he was working against Russian interests.
The massive and meticulous attack on Navalny on Sunday underlined how the opposition leader’s dramatic return to Russia a week earlier and his arrest have changed the landscape of Russian politics.
Mr. Putin maintains firm control over the levers of power. But Russians unhappy with their president – long a weak, diverse and atomized group – suddenly have a clear leader to rally around, and the government seems uncertain how to fight back.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets to support Mr. Navalny in more than 100 Russian cities – a demonstration on a scale not seen in the country in years. Quiet Siberian cities saw crowds by the thousands, while in Moscow, a survey showed that more than a third of the participants had never protested before.
“People are tired of this authoritarian regime, of chaos, of corruption,” said Viktor F. Rau, a liberal activist in one of those Siberian cities, Barnaul. “Navalny was the spark.”
With more protests slated for next weekend and a hearing that could send Mr Navalny to jail for years slated for February 2, a new crackdown on the opposition and a harsh prison sentence for his leader could backfire against you, sending more people to jail. the streets.
Either way, analysts say, the standoff between the Kremlin and its critics appears poised to escalate, injecting new volatility into a country in which Mr Putin now clearly has a main opponent on the scene. Politics.
Mr. Navalny had been a gadfly for years, but his poisoning last summer in what Western officials say was a state assassination attempt, followed by his daring return to Russia, greatly elevated his stature. The Kremlin denies any involvement in the poisoning.
“For me, it’s basically a revolution,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, a non-resident researcher at the Carnegie Moscow Center, referring to the new scale of support from Mr. Navalny. “We are going to see a long period of confrontation between the opposition and the authorities, and it is very difficult to say how it will end.
Saturday’s protests brought together the often opposing elements of the Russian opposition: pro-Western urban liberals, leftists, libertarians and nationalists.
In Vologda, about 500 miles north of Moscow – one of the many remote towns that hosted surprisingly large crowds – the roughly 1,000 protesters who rallied for Mr Navalny included Communists and coronavirus deniers, according to one journalist. Some have spray painted “Putin is a thief” and obscenity on the walls of the regional administration.
Journalist Sergey Gorodishenin explained the high turnout due to people’s resentment over injustices in the justice system, local parks being built and the hardships of the pandemic.
“I think the next protest will see more people, not less,” Gorodishenin said. “We have never seen anything like it in Vologda.”
Mr. Putin has already survived the protest movements.
In 2012, more than 100,000 people manifested in Moscow. In 2017, Mr. Navalny fathered another nationwide wave of unrest. In 2019, the Moscow city council election race sparked a summer of protest in the capital. And last summer thousands of people gathered every week Far Eastern City of Khabarovsk in support of a popular governor arrested after falling out with the Kremlin; more than six months later, the governor remains behind bars.
Analysts are closely monitoring the reaction of figures in Russian culture and business to the protests. Last week, for example, social networks buzzing that Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva no longer followed her pro-Putin ex-husband on Instagram and followed Mr. Navalny.
Ms Stanovaya said the scale of Saturday’s protests gave Mr Navalny the kind of political legitimacy that could lead more members of the Russian elite to support him, at least in private. A more violent response to future protests – on Saturday, police clubbed protesters but refrained from resorting to intense methods such as tear gas – could have other unintended consequences.
“People expect more violence from the regime”, Ivan Kurilla, historian at the European University of Saint Petersburg. “The optimistic scenario is that such things cause some sort of rift among the elites.”
Signaling that they would be following a hard line, Russian authorities have announced a series of criminal charges against protesters, including for the crime of blocking streets.
What works in Mr. Navalny’s favor is that his brutal, populist, anti-corruption message struck a chord with a wide range of society. His investigation published last week on that of Mr. Putin supposed secret palace – complete with details like an $ 850 toilet brush – has been viewed over 80 million times on YouTube, and the Kremlin seemed compelled to take note.
“Putin is certainly not obsessed with toilet brushes,” state television host Dmitry Kannedov said Sunday evening for a sort of rebuttal. “He’s a person on a whole different scale.”
On Saturday, a team led by Aleksandra Arkhipova, a social anthropologist from Moscow, surveyed a random sample of 359 protesters in the capital and found that 42% of them had not attended a protest until this year. When the team investigated the 2019 protests in Moscow, that figure was 17%, she said.
Mr Navalny, she said, is making Russians think twice about issues like corruption that they might otherwise take for granted.
“Navalny is saying things that virtually every resident of Russia knows to be true in the depths of her soul,” Ms. Arkhipova said. “He says we shouldn’t accept this – that it’s not the natural order of things.”
One of the first demonstrators on Saturday in Moscow was Maria Zhuravlyova, a 29-year-old executive at a tech company. She had dated her friend Grigory Orlov, 25, to oppose censorship and rights violations under Mr. Putin.
“A lot of people have piled up,” she says. “I think we have a long way to go.”
Ivan Nechepurenko contributed reporting from Moscow. Oleg Matsnev and Sophia Kishkovsky contributed to the research.
