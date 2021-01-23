World
As part of foreign policy reset, Biden to review deal with Taliban – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will review the Trump dispensation ‘peace deal’ with the Taliban To determine whether the insurgent group has reduced attacks in Afghanistan in accordance with its part of the agreement, the White House said Friday.
White House officials say President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan has spoken to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib and “made it clear that the United States intends to review” the deal , especially if the Taliban “live up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, reduce violence in Afghanistan and engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders.”
Sullivan, said a White House statement, “stressed that the United States will support the peace process through a strong and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides reach a lasting and just political settlement and a permanent ceasefire “. He also referred to US support for measures to protect the rights of women and minority groups in the peace process.
Biden’s move will bring some relief to Kabul and New Delhi, who feared the Trump administration would then throw themselves under the bus by giving too much in return for sketchy assurances from the Taliban. Trump’s White House has made it clear it is in a hurry to step down American troops Afghanistan and other theaters in the context of the former president’s contempt for Washington’s involvement in “foreign wars”, regardless of the American issues raised by previous administrations.
Under the agreement signed in February 2020 between representatives of Trump and the Taliban, the United States and its NATO allies would withdraw all of their troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if the Taliban kept their promises, including not not allow Al-Qaeda or other militants to operate in areas they controlled and to continue national peace talks.
The deal, based on thin insurance with piecemeal guarantees, has delighted Pakistan, which sees Afghanistan as its “strategic depth” and a playing field to counter India and assert itself in the region. Biden’s overhaul, however, is underlined by reassurance from new Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington is still determined to end this “war forever,” but it also wants to “retain some capacity to deal with any resurgence. terrorism, which got us. there in the first place. ”
Friday’s developments made it clear that the United States would continue to have differences with its friends and allies, but it would mark the return in a “friendly and respectful” tone, as Mexico characterized the conversation between Biden and Obrador. . “It won’t always be a perfect alignment with the United States. This is the case with any president, but we are in a situation where we are much more aligned with values and focus. I look forward to working with President Biden, ”said Trudeau of Canada, stung by the first day of dismantling of the Keystone XL pipeline that would help the Canadian economy.
White House Biden has previously indicated that it sees a continuation of good relations with India, in line with New Delhi’s bipartisan support for Washington. “President Biden, who of course has visited India several times, respects and appreciates the long, successful bipartisan relationship between Indian and American leaders. He hopes this will continue, ”White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Thursday, also suggesting that the election of the Indian-born US first vice president would help.
Biden visited India in 2008 and 2013, and eccentrically twice referred to distant relatives and family in India – five Bidens in Mumbai who may be descended from his’ great-great-great- great-great-great-great-grandfather ”George Biden, who was a captain at East India Trading and settled in India after getting married there.
White House officials say President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan has spoken to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib and “made it clear that the United States intends to review” the deal , especially if the Taliban “live up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, reduce violence in Afghanistan and engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders.”
Sullivan, said a White House statement, “stressed that the United States will support the peace process through a strong and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides reach a lasting and just political settlement and a permanent ceasefire “. He also referred to US support for measures to protect the rights of women and minority groups in the peace process.
Biden’s move will bring some relief to Kabul and New Delhi, who feared the Trump administration would then throw themselves under the bus by giving too much in return for sketchy assurances from the Taliban. Trump’s White House has made it clear it is in a hurry to step down American troops Afghanistan and other theaters in the context of the former president’s contempt for Washington’s involvement in “foreign wars”, regardless of the American issues raised by previous administrations.
Under the agreement signed in February 2020 between representatives of Trump and the Taliban, the United States and its NATO allies would withdraw all of their troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if the Taliban kept their promises, including not not allow Al-Qaeda or other militants to operate in areas they controlled and to continue national peace talks.
The deal, based on thin insurance with piecemeal guarantees, has delighted Pakistan, which sees Afghanistan as its “strategic depth” and a playing field to counter India and assert itself in the region. Biden’s overhaul, however, is underlined by reassurance from new Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington is still determined to end this “war forever,” but it also wants to “retain some capacity to deal with any resurgence. terrorism, which got us. there in the first place. ”
Friday’s developments made it clear that the United States would continue to have differences with its friends and allies, but it would mark the return in a “friendly and respectful” tone, as Mexico characterized the conversation between Biden and Obrador. . “It won’t always be a perfect alignment with the United States. This is the case with any president, but we are in a situation where we are much more aligned with values and focus. I look forward to working with President Biden, ”said Trudeau of Canada, stung by the first day of dismantling of the Keystone XL pipeline that would help the Canadian economy.
White House Biden has previously indicated that it sees a continuation of good relations with India, in line with New Delhi’s bipartisan support for Washington. “President Biden, who of course has visited India several times, respects and appreciates the long, successful bipartisan relationship between Indian and American leaders. He hopes this will continue, ”White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Thursday, also suggesting that the election of the Indian-born US first vice president would help.
Biden visited India in 2008 and 2013, and eccentrically twice referred to distant relatives and family in India – five Bidens in Mumbai who may be descended from his’ great-great-great- great-great-great-great-grandfather ”George Biden, who was a captain at East India Trading and settled in India after getting married there.
Source link