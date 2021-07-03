As new cases in the United States hold, Americans are reverting to their July 4th rituals.

The spread of the Delta variant remains of concern for the unvaccinated, and there are 1,000 counties in the country where less than 30% of residents are vaccinated, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House plans to host 1,000 essential workers and military families on the South Lawn Sunday, the largest rally in President Biden’s term. The celebratory display is intended to signal that the president has kept his promise that Americans would return to some semblance of normal life by the holidays.

This weekend, millions of Americans will be able to come together – not only with their family and close friends for small backyard barbecues, but with their communities for festivals, parades and bonfires. more important firework, celebrating our nation’s 4th of July as Independence Day and the progress we’ve made together against the virus, ”White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday.

While the country has fallen short of Mr Biden’s target of shooting at least 70% of adults by July 4, the White House has put a positive spin on the numbers. Mr Zients noted last week that 70 percent of Americans aged 30 and over have received at least one injection.

Public health officials are struggling to motivate vaccine refractors. A few Airlines companies and airports take charge, trying to get people to get the photos with raffles. (The Transportation Safety Administration still requires masks at airports, on planes, and on trains.)

As Americans travel again, many local officials are taking a cautious approach. Although New York City is planning to relaunch its massive Macy’s fireworks show, some major fireworks celebrations, parades and extravaganzas have been reduced or canceled.

A few places, like Glencoe, Ill., Have postponed their fireworks until Labor Day, though neighbors and community groups are once again allowed to parade through the town center of the village.