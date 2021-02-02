As Moderna seeks to increase doses in vaccine vials, the White House announces an expected increase in manufacturing.

The upstart drugmaker Modern calls on US regulators to allow it to increase the amount of coronavirus vaccine in each vial by 50%, arguing that it can speed up vaccines to patients by removing a simple manufacturing bottleneck: putting the drugs on in bottles.

The Food and Drug Administration could decide within a few weeks on the amount of additional vaccine Moderna, the developer of one of two federally authorized Covid-19 vaccines, can put in its bottles. Moderna says he can increase the number of doses per vial from 10 to 15.

The company has already ramped up production of its vaccine, only to find a bottleneck in the bottling, capping and labeling process. With FDA approval, more doses could start entering each bottle quickly, a welcome boost to the campaign to stem a pandemic that has killed more than 440,000 people in the United States alone. In a statement Monday night, Ray Jordan, a spokesperson for Moderna, said the vial dosage constraint was limiting Moderna’s production.

The Moderna proposal is part of a larger push by the Biden administration to speed up vaccine distribution, including removing barriers in the “fill and finish” phase of manufacturing. Although the nut-and-bolt stage receives less attention than vaccine development, it has been identified for years as a constraint on vaccine production.