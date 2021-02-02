As military takes over, fear and uncertainty grips Myanmar citizens

Central Yangon, Myanmar (file photo). According to residents, there is currently an unstable level of calm and the military has focused on taking control of the capital Nay Pyi Taw. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS

HYDERABAD, February 02 (IPS) – Ni Ni Aye, a resident of Yangon, went to her office yesterday morning. Hours earlier, the military staged a coup by seizing power and declaring a state of emergency in Myanmar. Ni Aye, an employee of one of Yangon’s biggest tech companies, tried to call her colleagues and family, but phone services were down. So she decided to walk to the office and see what was going on. “There were no armored vehicles or soldiers with heavy weapons, but everything was extremely calm. It was very confusing; no one had any idea what was really going on. Then we realized that all the action was taking place in the capital, ”Ni Aye told IPS.

The realization, however, has been very disturbing for Ni Aye whose family has just moved to Nay Pyi Taw – the country’s capital more than 367 km north of Yangon, which is currently in COVID-19 quarantine. “I don’t know what they are like; if they have food in the quarantine center. I cannot reach them. I am very worried, ”she told IPS.

As the first day of the military coup wore on, the general state of confusion and fear became widespread, according to several people IPS spoke to. Most of them said they knew a coup could happen, but didn’t think it would happen so soon.

A coup in the making

Myanmar returned to democracy in 2011 after nearly three decades of military rule. The country’s first national elections, held in 2015, saw Aung San Suu Kyi installed as the country’s civilian leader. Myanmar held its national elections last November, which resulted in a landslide victory for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

However, some opposition parties, including the The Shan Nationalities Democratic Party and the Kayin People’s Party, which represent the Shan and Kayin minority communities respectively, have complained that the elections were rigged, Htet Htet, journalist and general secretary of the Myanmar Women Journalists Association in Yangon, told IPS.

According to Htet, signs of an impending coup became evident on January 31 when the military said in a press release the government could not respond. charges of electoral fraud.

Hours later, on the morning of February 1, Myawaddy – an army-owned television station – announced the takeover just hours before the opening session of parliament. He announced a one-year state of emergency and the handing over of power to military leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Since then, at least 24 prominent political figures, including civilian leader Suu Kyi, several members of her cabinet, student leaders and authors have been arrested, according to a social media post shared by the Human Rights Watch researcher. Manny Maung.

Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar (file photo). On the morning of February 1, Myawaddy – an army-owned television station – announced the coup just hours before the opening session of parliament. He announced a one-year state of emergency and the transfer of power to military leader Min Aung Hlaing. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS

Impact on the Rohingya

Throughout Suu Kyi’s reign, the attacks and persecution of Rohingya Muslims have been relentless. The minority community of 600,000 was barred from participating in the November elections – due to two discriminatory laws, the Citizenship Law and the Election Law.

Both laws were passed in 1982 by the then military government to deprive the Rohingya of their rights and prevent them from running for office, even though most Rohingya families have lived in Myanmar for generations.

Many Rohingya leaders hoped that after the 2015 elections, NLD leader Suu Kyi would change these laws and policies. Instead, the NLD supported the military as it carried out ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and possible genocide against the Rohingya in Rakhine state, activists say.

“If the government really wanted to protect us, it would have granted us citizenship and the right to vote and stand in the recent election. Instead, Myanmar excluded us from the elections almost entirely. Without this fundamental right to citizenship as a Rohingya, in our name, our identity, we are still vulnerable to genocide, ”Tun Khin of the Burmese Rohingya Organization in the UK said in a statement on January 25.

Dus Mohammed is the head of the Rohingya Youth Association. In 2017, Mohammed fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State, fearing an imminent attack on his life by the military. The August 2017 violence in Rakhine State resulted in the flight of more than 700,000 Rohingya to neighboring Bangladesh.

Asked about the impact of the coup on the lives of the Rohingya, Mohammed told IPS that the military’s return to power would likely give them “greater freedom to persecute” the minority community. “Suu Kyi has done nothing to resolve the crisis or restore the rights of the Rohingya. The military will certainly continue with the same policy of persecution, Maye with more freedom, ”Mohammed told IPS from Bangkok where he now lives.

A greater threat to the media and freedom of expression?

Last September, the Suu Kyi government declared journalism a non-essential activity, leaving many journalists under stay-at-home orders and creating significant barriers to getting to election-related events. The publications also had difficulty producing physical copies of newspapers and magazines.

As a result, many well-known media outlets stopped selling newspapers, while the two government-backed state newspapers were able to continue printing.

On the morning of February 1, telephone services were cut off throughout Myanmar. Mobile data and the Internet, although not closed, were very weak. However, the Myanmar government has frequently used the Internet and mobile services as a tool to control the media and freedom of expression.

In conflict zones like Rakhine and Chin states, government restrictions on the internet severely affected the November elections, with candidates and residents unable to exchange or share information.

Previously, on June 23, the Ministry of Transport and Communications restricted 3G and 4G services, only allowing 2G data networks, which are too slow to access video calls, emails, or web pages with photos or videos.

Locals – especially members of the media – now fear that a complete blackout of data services under the new military regime will soon become a reality.

“Today phones don’t work. The data speed was very low and I kept logging out. But I fear that tomorrow we could completely lose access to data networks, ”a local journalist Hsu, who was unable to reveal her full name for security reasons, told IPS.

Keep a low profile

Throughout Monday, February 1, NLD party activists urged their supporters to remain calm and be careful of organizing public protests. “Don’t boil with anger, don’t act,” read a viral post from Zae Aye Moe that was shared by hundreds of NLD supporters.

It was in contrast to Suu Kyi who would have written a letter before his detention, urging his supporters to protest.

Htay Aung, an independent political activist who contested the November elections and was arrested by the NLD government for criticizing him, also called for calm.

“I am very disappointed with the development, but I will not say or ask anyone else to say anything else,” said Aung, who was jailed for accusing Suu Kyi of abusing public funds to campaign for the elections, told IPS.

Free Express Myanmar, the country’s leading free expression organization, has also decided not to make a statement.

The organization recently published a report on state of freedom of expression in Myanmar.

“Government and military control over public discourse and the media has significantly limited the diversity of views online. Despite Facebook’s deletion of several official military accounts and pages, messages from the military on certain issues, including the Rohingya conflict and minority groups, continued to monopolize the narrative online. says the report.

Yesterday, however, the organization said it had no statement on the coup. “I’m afraid we will keep a low profile until we see the situation,” an organization member told IPS.