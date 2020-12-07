As Lebanon’s subsidy crisis looms, UN agencies warn of social catastrophe

BEIRUT, Dec. 7 (Reuters) – Cutting subsidies in Lebanon without guarantees to protect the most vulnerable would constitute a social catastrophe, two UN agencies said on Monday, warning that there is no parachute to soften the stroke.

With Lebanon in deep financial crisis, the central bank subsidized commodities by providing hard currency to importers at the old exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar even as the currency fell 80% against the dollar. at anchor.

Central bank governor Riad Salameh said last week the grants could only be kept for two more months, urging the state to come up with a plan.

Although Lebanon faces the most severe crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, policymaking has been paralyzed by long-standing rivalries between restless politicians. Saad al-Hariri was appointed to form a new government in October, but it remains to be agreed.

“The impact of removing the price subsidies on the country’s most vulnerable households will be enormous and yet there is almost nothing in place to help mitigate the decline,” the UNICEF representative wrote to Lebanon and the regional director of the ILO in an editorial.

“It is essential to realize that for Lebanon, to fly off another cliff now, without first putting in place an inclusive system of social guarantees, would amount to inflicting a social catastrophe on the country’s most vulnerable populations, sacrificing their well-being and that of the country as a whole, for many years to come, ”they wrote.

The universal way in which Lebanon subsidizes basic commodities, including fuel, wheat and medicines, has been widely criticized, including by senior politicians from ruling parties, for failing to target the poorest.

Rough analysis shows that up to 80% of grants can actually benefit the richest 50%, with only 20% the poorest half, wrote UNICEF Representative Yukie Mokuo and Regional Director of the ‘ILO Ruba Jaradat in their editorial.

The interim government is due to meet with Salameh on Monday to discuss the subsidies.

The World Bank has said poverty will likely continue to worsen and engulf more than half of the population by 2021 (Written by Tom Perry, edited by William Maclean)