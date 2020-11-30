As Iran mourns nuclear scientist, officials vow to find his killers

Iran’s defense minister on Monday vowed to find and punish those responsible for the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, while another senior official offered a dramatically different account of the attack from initial reports in the Iranian state news media.

“We pursue the criminals to the end,” Defense Minister Brig. General Amir Hatami, said in a mourning ceremony Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead outside Tehran last Friday while traveling with his bodyguards.

Iranian state media initially reported that gunmen killed Mr. Fakhrizadeh in a roadside ambush after a truck exploded – and even interviewed a supposed witness. But during Monday’s funeral, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, said Israel carried out the attack using sophisticated “electronic devices”.

He did not give details, but the Fars News Agency, a branch of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the assassination was carried out with a remotely operated machine gun.