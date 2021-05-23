As India stumbles, state charts its own Covid path

A separate group monitors oxygen supplies and calculates the burn rate for each hospital. Pointing at a screen, Eldho Sony, a war room coordinator, said: “We know who is in urgent need of supplies and where they can be mobilized.”

Dr Athul Joseph Manuel, one of the medics who designed the war room, said triage was crucial. “In many cities around the world, the lack of medical resources was not the main problem,” he said. “It is the uneven distribution of cases that has led many hospitals to be overwhelmed.”

Other places have set up similar centers, with varying efficiency. Health experts say Kerala has worked because the state has a history of investing in education and health care. It has more than 250 hospital beds per 100,000 population, about five times the Indian average, according to government and World Health Organization data. It also has more physicians per person than most states.

Officials also worked closely with public health clinics and with local members of a nationwide network of accredited social health activists known in India as ASHA. Workers ensure patients remain in their home quarantines and can obtain food and medicine. They also preach the wearing of masks, social distancing and the virtues of vaccination. (Kerala’s share of people fully immunized is almost double the national average of 3 percent.)

The work is low paid and difficult. Geetha AN, a 47-year-old social health activist who is the first point of contact for 420 families, begins her tour at 9 a.m. She delivers medicines door to door and asks if any households are in need of food. Her phone rings constantly, she says, as patients seek advice or help finding a bed.