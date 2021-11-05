As humanitarian crisis engulfs Afghanistan, education can’t wait urgently calls for access to quality learning for all children

Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait, is greeted by teachers and students at a girls’ primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Omid Fazel / ECW

New York, Nov. 05 (IPS) – After leading a historic first all-women mission to Afghanistan last week, Yasmine Sherif, director of Education Cannot Wait, the United Nations global fund for education in emergency situations emergency and protracted crises, says schools must reopen for all children and girls, in particular, must be able to return to high school classes.

sheriff visited a girls’ school in Kabul and spoke with students, teachers and administrators as part of her mission in Afghanistan. She also met with the de facto education authorities of the Ministry of Education to defend the right of all children to a quality education. ECW’s mission comes less than a month after ECW launched a US $ 4 million emergency first response grant to provide “flexible and quality learning and psychosocial support to children and adolescents. caught in the escalation of the crisis ”.

“We have to act fast. When you are in the middle of a humanitarian emergency like Afghanistan, where there is no money in circulation, starvation is a very real fact and poverty is extreme, ”Sherif told IPS. “Schools must continue to reopen and education must be supported. Not only at primary school level but in secondary schools – and girls have to go back to secondary schools.

Sherif, a human rights lawyer, worked in Afghanistan in the early 1990s. She was part of a mission to the country after the Taliban first took power in 1999 and has visited the country periodically. over the past 20 years. She told IPS about her observations of this groundbreaking mission in Kabul a few days ago – the first of its kind since the Taliban took power in August.

Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Can’t Wait, meets with de facto education authorities in Afghanistan Credit: Omid Fazel / ECW

“There are more women on the streets of Kabul today. I have even seen women protest for health care. I visited a girls’ primary school whose teachers and administration were all women, ”Sherif said.

“The school principal is a woman, the school doctor is a woman, the administrators and teachers are women. There are educated and strong women who work, but they do not receive a salary because there is no salary for basic services due to the funding freeze for Afghanistan.

The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Union are just a few of the international bodies that have cut off Afghanistan’s access to finance. According to world Bank, the country depends on subsidies for more than 75% of public spending, with spending of $ 411 billion and government revenue of $ 2.5 billion.

With this funding frozen, the country is on the brink of economic collapse.

Sherif is appealing for direct funding through UN agencies like ECW and UNICEF, which have proven mechanisms in place to ensure funds are used to support teachers and students.

“Teachers are not paid. UNICEF has a very solid process on the ground. If money were to be donated today or tomorrow to pay all teachers’ salaries, UNICEF has the capacity in place to provide this funding, although this would usually have been done through the World Bank or other development actors, but we are now in a humanitarian crisis so you cannot use regular development assistance approaches, ”Sherif told IPS.

“The same goes for all UN agencies like the World Food Program and UNHCR, the UN refugee agency. Funding can be channeled through them directly to implement aid programs. Nothing needs or will go through the de facto authorities. “

The director of ECW is cautiously optimistic following her meeting with the de facto education authorities, to whom she appealed for a return to secondary school for girls.

UNICEF Deputy Representative Alice Akunha and Head of Education Jeannette Vogelaar greet the Women’s Education Delegation Cannot Wait in Afghanistan, led by Director Yasmine Sherif and her colleagues, Michelle May and Anouk Desgroseilliers. : Omid Fazel / ECW

“Primary schools have opened for girls ‘education and for girls’ secondary education, the de facto authorities told us they are developing a plan. I stressed that girls have no time to waste and that the benefits of educating girls are crucial for the future of the country, ”she said.

The ECW director praised the international and national civil society organizations who are now working with religious scholars as they negotiate the resumption of secondary education at the local level. “By bringing an Islamic scholar with them, these NGOs have succeeded in building trust. Secondary schools have therefore opened in some provinces, a few in the north and a few in the south. It is important to stand firm on human rights and the rights of girls, but you must also have the capacity to build trust, ”she said.

ECW is already ready to rapidly step up its support and adapt its programming in Afghanistan. New challenges and more children in need of help demand a swift and pivotal response. Sherif says the ECW was created for crises like these.

“As the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, we are nimble, quick and flexible. We are using decades of lessons learned across the United Nations system to respond to crises. Traditional development assistance modalities that are not crisis sensitive will not work; not in this situation, ”she said.

Sherif says an estimated $ 1 billion is urgently needed for UN agencies and international and local NGOs to meet urgent education needs across the country.

“It is a question of how to save the Afghan people from a humanitarian catastrophe. How to ensure that every Afghan girl and boy in the country can go to primary and secondary school? It is about how we can make sure that the teachers receive their salary, so that they can continue to teach. It is about providing safe teaching and learning materials and learning environments. This is to ensure that the rights of adolescent girls to access education are respected. This is why it was important for us to carry out an all-female mission in Afghanistan and to clarify our position on the education of girls.

Sherif hopes the visit can give the world an open window to life in Afghanistan and provide concrete recommendations for international aid to be immediately increased and invested to support quality education for girls and boys.

“Afghanistan cannot wait. The girls of Afghanistan cannot wait. Education cannot wait.

