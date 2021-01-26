World
As he calls for ‘Made in America’, Biden prefers Swiss-made Rolex – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Americans tend to notice everything about a new president to their inauguration, And so Joe bidenThe choice to wear a $ 7,000 Rolex watch on the day he was sworn in did not go without comment.
The fact that the timepiece was made in Switzerland also did not escape attention, as it marked one of the new president’s first breaks with his predecessors, who opted for somewhat more everyday watches. and even home-made – the kind of industry Biden says he wants. promote.
Biden’s stainless steel Rolex Datejust “is a far cry from the Everyman watches that any unnamed President Trump has worn conspicuously over the past few decades,” the New York Times wrote, referring to the recently departed head of state. country. Donald trump.
The new president is of course not the first to wear a Rolex, sharing fashion preference with Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson and Ronald reagan.
But since Bill Clinton’s presidency, American leaders have turned to more discreet or patriotic timepieces.
Clinton’s chose a Timex Ironman, but it won no praise from the Washington Post, which after his inauguration in 1993 described it as “a plastic digital watch as thick as a brick and beautiful as a hernia.”
His successor George W. Bush was even more the penny pincher, wearing a Timex model costing less than $ 50.
Barack Obama, of whom Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017, has gone with American watchmakers like Detroit-based Shinola or California’s Jorg Gray.
Known for his taste of gold, Trump’s wrist wore a Patek Philippe “Golden Ellipse”, a Rolex or a Vacheron Constantin.
Biden fans on Twitter collectively rolled their eyes at the wristwatch ruckus, with nemesis Trump and former Star Trek actor George Takei tweeting, “No (New York Times), we don’t care. of the watch Joe Biden wore, as we never cared about Obama’s tanned suit. ”
