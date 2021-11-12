As hackers destroy Newfoundland’s healthcare system, silence falls

In short, it was a cyberattack that theoretically affected everyone in the province.

But good luck finding out what happened or what is happening to fix it. The government of Prime Minister Andrew Furey, who is also an orthopedic surgeon, won’t even describe the variety of the cyberattack.

“Our world-class expert advice is to say nothing,” John Haggie, Newfoundland’s health minister, said Wednesday at a press conference. The government will also not reveal who the experts the province has called in to solve its problem.

The CBC, without revealing its source, said the closure was the latest in a series of ransomware attacks that hit other health-related institutions, businesses and governments during the pandemic. Such attacks developed about a decade ago. The attacks, who often seem to come out of Russia, simply involve taking control of data on vulnerable computer systems, encrypting it and then threatening to destroy it unless a ransom is paid, usually in bitcoin.

Three Ontario hospitals were victims of such attacks in October 2019. They disrupted individuals’ personal computers, and earlier this year created diesel and jet fuel shortages in the United States after a pipeline company was a victim of hackers.