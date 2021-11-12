As hackers destroy Newfoundland’s healthcare system, silence falls
For several months now, residents of Newfoundland and Labrador have been dealing with canceled or delayed medical appointments and procedures. For a long time, like people in the rest of Canada and around the world, their plight was due to the pandemic.
But lately, the problem has come from a new source: a catastrophic cyberattack. The system shut down on October 30. Friday, the province’s four health authorities predicted that the delays and interruptions of treatment would begin to ease on Monday, although they would persist in some emergency departments and not all elective surgeries and chemotherapy treatments would revert to the normal.
And this week, the province revealed the attack was worse than previously reported. Provincial Justice Minister John Hogan said on Friday that information on employees of three local health authorities was stolen. Two days earlier, officials said personal information of patients and healthcare workers, including some related to health, had been “viewed” during the attack.
In short, it was a cyberattack that theoretically affected everyone in the province.
But good luck finding out what happened or what is happening to fix it. The government of Prime Minister Andrew Furey, who is also an orthopedic surgeon, won’t even describe the variety of the cyberattack.
“Our world-class expert advice is to say nothing,” John Haggie, Newfoundland’s health minister, said Wednesday at a press conference. The government will also not reveal who the experts the province has called in to solve its problem.
The CBC, without revealing its source, said the closure was the latest in a series of ransomware attacks that hit other health-related institutions, businesses and governments during the pandemic. Such attacks developed about a decade ago. The attacks, who often seem to come out of Russia, simply involve taking control of data on vulnerable computer systems, encrypting it and then threatening to destroy it unless a ransom is paid, usually in bitcoin.
Three Ontario hospitals were victims of such attacks in October 2019. They disrupted individuals’ personal computers, and earlier this year created diesel and jet fuel shortages in the United States after a pipeline company was a victim of hackers.
I spoke with Nicolas Papernot, assistant professor of computer science and computer engineering at the University of Toronto. Although he is an internationally renowned cybersecurity and privacy expert, he is not a Newfoundland advisor and has no in-depth knowledge of his situation.
“I don’t know why they don’t give more information,” he said. “But they should at least warn those potentially affected, even if they are careful about how they feel whether or not someone has been affected by the information leak.”
The computer networks of provincial and regional healthcare systems in Canada are particularly vulnerable to hackers, as they typically contain a large number of obsolete “legacy” software systems, Professor Papernot said.
“These tend to have vulnerabilities that have been fixed in newer systems but can still be exploited because those systems are too old to be maintained to current security standards,” he said.
The massive shift to working from home has compounded the threat, he added. Many governments and businesses have yet to address the security threats posed by remote access, failing to implement additional security measures, such as two-factor authentication, or train employees. to the detection of malicious e-mails.
The Newfoundland mess appears to be the biggest disruption a health care system has ever seen in Canada. But other governments have not been immune to major cyberattacks. Ten years ago, the workers of the Federal Ministry of Finance and its Treasury Board were without internet access for months following a cyberattack.
In the same year, the Communications Security Center, the top secret eavesdropping service, was removed from the military and turned into a separate agency. It currently operates the Canadian Center for Cyber Security, which, among other things, researches threats to governments and businesses in Canada and offers security advice.
In an email, Ryan Foreman, a spokesperson for the agency, told me that he had “noticed an increase in cyberthreats linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, including threats directed against health facilities. front-line health care and medical research, ”and that he works closely with those responsible for health systems security.
The cybersecurity agency has confirmed that it provides digital forensics, data recovery and general advice in Newfoundland. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, he said, are also investigating the attack.
But what exactly is going on there? “We are unable to comment further on the nature of our assistance to the province for operational security reasons,” the spokesperson wrote.
Trans Canada
-
The land border between Canada and the United States reopened this week and Canada the snowbirds rushed over. Canada’s Covid testing requirement, however, has reduced enthusiasm for day trips. Separately this week, Health Canada gave the go for the booster shots Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expanded eligibility to anyone over 18 years of age.
-
Tracey Deer was just 12 in 1990 when she crouched in a car as she was being evacuated from Kanesatake First Nation as a white crowd threw stones and racial slurs. Ms. Deer, a Mohawk director, shared with Laurel Graeber how she filmed a fictional version of his experience of the Oka Crisis in “Beans,” her narrative feature debut, which was named Best Picture at the Canadian Screen Awards this year and won over 20 awards on the film festival circuit.
-
Skyler Williams, a Six Nations ironworker from the Grand River in Ontario who helped organize last weekend’s climate protest in Toronto, has little time for the United Nations World Climate Summit who worked overtime in Glasgow on Friday: “I think we’re wasting time, money, resources, transporting all these leaders to all these climatic, environmental things.”
-
A manual signal developed in Canada led to the rescue of a missing girl in North Carolina.
