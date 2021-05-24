As Gaza mourns, support rises to condition US aid to Israel

Los Angeles, California, United States – For Mariam Sbeitan Ali, 66, the latest escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine has awakened traumatic memories.

Ali was only 12 years old and was living in East Jerusalem when the 1967 Arab-Israeli War began. She remembers washing the dishes in the yard of her house when the bombs started to fall.

A few days later, Israeli forces occupied East Jerusalem, before annexing it in defiance of international law.

“The soldiers went door to door and told us we had to leave. They told us they would pay for our bus ticket to Jordan, ”she told Al Jazeera.

Ali’s family – including his mother and five siblings – fled to Al-Karameh, a border town in Jordan. But security was not there either after it became a flashpoint in the “war of attrition.”

Ali vividly remembers her mother tossing her into an empty barrel and covering her with her own body to protect her.

Seven-year-old Mariam Ali in this photo with her family in 1961 in Beit Iksa, a small village a few kilometers from Jerusalem. The family was then forced to flee the country to Jordan when Ali was 12 years old. [Courtesy: Mariam Ali]

Ali is now 66, a mother of two daughters with her own midwifery practice in California. But the pain of the forced displacement she suffered as a child is still alive – so raw that she has resuscitated feelings of fear and helplessness as she has watched Palestinians in recent weeks face forced eviction. of their homes in Jerusalem and the relentless 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza. killed 248 people.

“She cried every night,” her daughter, Noora Ali, told Al Jazeera. “The trauma still affects her to this day. She still remembers the bombs that exploded around her.

But Ali is not hopeless. This is because this latest wave of brutal violence has also sown the seeds of a possible radical shift in American public opinion towards Israel’s occupation of Palestine – a shift that could eventually put conditions on the 3.8. billions of dollars in aid that the United States gives to Israel each year.

Changing attitudes

On May 15, Ali and his daughters marched down Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, surrounded by a sea of ​​Palestinian flags and signs calling for an end to US military aid to Israel.

They have been attending such events for years, the family said, but they had never seen so much support from outside the Palestinian community.

“I was so moved. I had blisters on my feet, but I walked and walked. I barely noticed them, ”Ali said.

Organizers claim 20,000 people attended a march for Palestinian rights in Los Angeles, California, United States on May 15 [Credit: Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

Advocacy groups that organized the march in Los Angeles, one of several that took place across the country, estimated more than 20,000 people were in attendance.

Pro-Israel groups are a powerful force in the United States, donating millions of dollars to US federal political candidates each year. During the 2020 campaign, pro-Israel groups donated $ 30.95 million, with 63 percent going to Democrats and 36 percent to Republicans, according to nonprofit OpenSecrets.org.

But while the leadership of the Democratic Party is still reflexively pro-Israel, attitudes among the party’s voters have undergone a change.

A 2021 Gallup poll found that while two-thirds of Democratic voters still held a favorable view of Israel, two-thirds were also in favor of a Palestinian state. Support from Democratic voters for the United States, which puts more pressure on Israelis to make peace, stands at 53%.

Now, Palestinian rights groups and their allies in the progressive movement seek to translate this shifting public opinion into real legislative change in the United States, starting with put conditions on billions of dollars in aid the United States sends to Israel every year.

“We understand that we still face a difficult political battle before we see the end of American support for Israeli apartheid,” Lubna Hammad, an organizer of the Yalla Indivisible advocacy group, who helped organize Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera. walking.

“But the conversation that’s going on now, the in-depth examination of US relations with Israel, would have been impossible just a few years ago,” she added.

Progressive calls for change

US President Joe Biden has continued to express his support for Israel throughout the current conflict and has offered to sell $ 735 million in US weapons to his military.

“Biden does not fail to simply put pressure to end the fighting, he gives the [President Benjamin] The Netanyahu government has a clear green light, ”Khaled Elgindy, director of the Palestine program at the Middle East Institute, told Al Jazeera.

But while US military aid to Israel has been viewed as politically untouchable for years, Palestinian advocacy groups and progressive US lawmakers are increasingly vocal in their challenges to this consensus.

Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin on Wednesday said they would present a resolution to block a $ 735 million arms sale in Israel.

While unlikely to pass, it represents a growing willingness by progressives to exert pressure on the Democratic Party establishment.

“To have members of Congress calling for an end to US military aid and demanding a ceasefire, it shows that we have a voice and it is amplified,” said Omar Ghraieb, a Palestinian writer living in Gaza, to Al Jazeera by email.

Social media has also made testimonies about violence and displacement available to ordinary people, a factor that organizers say plays a key role in changing the narrative of the conflict.

“The world can no longer act as if it does not see what is happening in Palestine; they will eventually come under pressure to hold Israel to account, ”Ghraieb said.

There have also been other developments. Representative Betty McCollum from Minnesota also introduced legislation Calling for a closer review of US military aid, seeking to ensure that it is not used for activities such as the detention of Palestinian children, the demolition of houses or the theft of Palestinian land in the occupied territories.

For a while it seemed possible for people to be progressive except when it came to Palestinian rights. I think it’s over now. Palestine is part of a larger movement for racial justice and freedom. Ahmad Abuznaid, American Campaign for Palestinian Rights

The bill currently has 22 cosponsors and is supported by more than 100 civil and human rights groups, according to Amanda Yanchury, McCollum’s director of communications.

“Change will not happen overnight or through a single bill – it will come when Americans are no longer willing to tolerate our taxes being used to support the systematic persecution of the Palestinian people,” he said. Yanchury told Al Jazeera via email.

Advocates don’t expect the legislation to be passed anytime soon. But they are encouraged that it is helping to spur a growing debate within the party about the relationship between the United States and Israel.

“We have seen a lot of people talking this week about the need to protect the human rights of Palestinians,” Beth Miller, who works on political advocacy for the progressive group Jewish Voice for Peace, told Al Jazeera. “Anyone who cares about Palestinian rights should stumble upon themselves to support this bill.”

Significant support

For Palestinians living under Israeli rule, the issue of conditioning military aid is not an abstract one.

“The impact of this military aid on the ground for the Palestinians is clear,” Mariam Barghouti, a Palestinian writer and researcher who lives in the occupied West Bank, told Al Jazeera. “It means repression of Palestinians by the Israeli army and border police. It means ethnic cleansing. It means the bombing of Gaza.

The world can no longer act as if it does not see what is happening in Palestine; they will eventually come under pressure to hold Israel to account. Omar Ghraieb, a Palestinian writer living in Gaza

While the Palestinians are quick to say that they face an uphill political battle to change the entrenched status quo between Israel and the United States, they nonetheless feel a change.

“For a while it seemed possible for people to be progressive except when it comes to Palestinian rights,” Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the American Campaign for Palestinian Rights, told Al Jazeera. “I think it’s over now. Palestine is part of a larger movement for racial justice and freedom. “

As the disconnect between the base of the Democratic Party and its leadership becomes more glaring, Abuznaid said he hopes that meaningful change is possible.

“Yes the [Biden] the administration was disappointing, ”he said. “But it’s the mass movements that ultimately bring about the change, and we’re seeing a change on the ground like we’ve never seen before.