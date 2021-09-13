As food delivery in Dubai explodes, dangers and losses increase

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Late delivery driver slipped his motorbike around wobbly cars, speeding against time and traffic to satisfy a customer’s burger urge – the latest delivery of the day in Dubai.

Moments later, a car slid him aside.

The collision catapulted Mohammed Ifran off his bicycle and knocked him onto the street, instantly killing the 21-year-old as he delivered a meal worth around $ 8. After giving up farming in Pakistan, he was working in Dubai as an entrepreneur for Talabat, a popular online food delivery app in the United Arab Emirates.

“Her family’s only source of happiness is gone,” said a fellow courier from the working-class neighborhood of Deira, who declined to give her name for fear of reprisals.

Ifran’s death in June is just one casualty among a growing number of food delivery people in Dubai, workers and advocates say, as the pandemic has pushed millions inside and accelerated an increase in food deliveries. application-based controls.

The boom has transformed the streets and shops of Dubai and attracted thousands of desperate bikers, mostly Pakistanis, to high-risk, poorly regulated and sometimes deadly jobs. With most being paid between $ 2 and $ 3 per delivery rather than a fixed salary, runners run in scorching heat to keep pace with a relentless rush of orders.

Long-perilous courier conditions around the world worsened during the pandemic as horse riders became essential to feed cities and faced new risks of exposure to the coronavirus. But in Dubai, the glittering Sheikh of the United Arab Emirates who uses low-wage migrant labor from Africa and Asia, work can be particularly precarious.

At the mercy of visa sponsors, workers in Dubai have little protection. To keep costs down, companies like London-based Deliveroo are outsourcing bikes, logistics and liability to outsourcing agencies – a labor pool that prevails in the Arab Gulf states and can lead to ill-treatment.

“For food delivery people in the United Arab Emirates, the exploitation problem is usually on the part of the sponsor. This is where people feel like they can’t change jobs or even complain about working conditions, ”said Karen Young, senior researcher at the Washington-based Middle East Institute.

In the streets of Dubai, more than a dozen delivery men interviewed said they knew of two or three colleagues killed each month. Memories of colleagues lying on the streets in ragged uniforms and bloodied helmets remain vivid as they get on their bikes every morning, many said.

Dubai Police have yet to release a road accident tally for 2020. Previous tally did not offer a breakdown of motorcycle fatalities. Authorities have declined to provide recent figures or comment on crash cases like the one in Ifran.

Without an official number, defenders scoured local media to assess the work’s hidden toll. A road safety activist, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, gathered press information on at least 70 delivery workers hospitalized in Dubai last year, 24 of whom have died.

The figure, while probably underestimated, “is intense” for Dubai in a year that has taken most residents off the roads, he said. The whole country recorded 448 accidental deaths in 2019.

Emirati state-linked newspaper The National reported that 12 delivery drivers were killed during the city’s lockdown in April alone, citing a police official as saying, “When the money comes in, the security is put aside.

Couriers in Dubai often lack protective gear and adequate safety training, industry experts have said, with riders not being briefed on critical motorcycle maneuvers like controlling blind spots. Helmets are often poorly worn. Contractors allocate just $ 27 per month for bicycle maintenance – a small amount for necessary oil changes on a bicycle and maintenance of brakes, tires and spark plugs.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority said safety remains the government’s “top priority” as it supports the explosive growth of the delivery market. Authorities referred to recently announced regulations, including penalizing the use of the expressway by drivers, requiring cool towels and reducing the radius of traffic.

Runners from two main companies, Deliveroo and Talabat, described receiving limited insurance coverage from third-party contractors, with payments often capped at a few hundred dollars with no death benefit or accident compensation . Several passengers struck by cars on delivery trips said their contractors refused to pay hefty hospital bills in Dubai, instead forcing them to return to Pakistan to pay for cheaper surgery.

UAE-based Talabat, which saw its deliveries increase 100% in the first half of the year, said the platform had “a very high standard” for training riders and making sure that contractors provide insurance for medical care as required by law. The company, owned by Germany-based Delivery Hero, has set up a task force of top racers, he said, “who help ensure our fleet across the UAE continues to play by the rules. of security”.

Deliveroo said it has adjusted working hours “to meet particularly high customer demand,” and stressed that all passengers provide their subcontractors with documents, including insurance.

“Our agency agents in each market work with Deliveroo to ensure quality standards,” he said.

Neither Deliveroo nor Talabat provided accident or fatality data for their contractors. London-based Deliveroo is valued at over $ 8 billion, while Delivery Hero, owner of Talabat, is valued at over $ 35 billion.

Authorities are moving all bikers injured in crashes to public hospitals, where medics have declined to comment. But workers at private hospitals said they’ve even seen an increasing flow of food couriers with fractured limbs that fell off their bikes.

“Of course they hurt each other. They are overworked, dehydrated, exhausted, ”said Dr Taimoor Tung of Dubai Orthopedics and Spine Hospital.

A runner, Mohammed Asin, said he would never have left his family in Sialkot, Pakistan, to shop as a delivery boy from Dubai without his childhood classmate, Hamed Shafiq, 22, who drove for Talabat.

“He kept saying, ‘Join me, it’s the dream. We can earn real money. Our families can have better lives, ”said Asin.

On February 16, Asin landed in Dubai, moved in with Shafiq and signed up for Deliveroo, ready to live out her dream.

The next day, his best friend was dead – knocked off his bike by a car that swerved in its lane. Asin, however, continues to deliver to this day.

Follow Isabel DeBre on Twitter at www.twitter.com/isabeldebre