As family mourns, Canada grapples with anti-Muslim prejudices

OTTAWA – With coronavirus restrictions still in place across much of Canada, many families have started dating for evening walks. On Sunday, however, a pleasant stroll became the scene of a murderous attack on a motorist who used his truck to kill four family members in London, Ont., and injure a boy who is now an orphan. They were targeted, according to police, because of their Muslim faith.

Along with the mourning, the deaths sparked anger and demands for government action against bigotry and violence against Muslims.

“Even after that, there are still people who say that Islamophobia does not exist,” said Mohamed Salih, member of London City Council. “The challenge and a reality we face is that far too often in our city there is Islamophobia. This is something that we have known for far too long.

On Tuesday evening, the province of Ontario temporarily lifted pandemic rules banning large gatherings to allow thousands to gather for a memorial outside the Muslim Mosque in London in remembrance of the Afzaal family- Salman. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was present.