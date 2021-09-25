As crises ‘pile up’ in Sahel, Malian leader says time to consider stronger mandate for UN mission

Terrorism, violent extremism and instability were a constant threat in the region, and now, “a note of anguish and tragedy has been added by the arrival of the COVID-19[feminine pandémie.”

Le Premier ministre s’exprimait le 5e jour de la semaine de haut niveau de la Assemblée générale. Après avoir eu lieu pratiquement l’année dernière en raison de la coronavirus pandémie, le rassemblement de cette année présente des activités « hybrides » qui incluent des dirigeants en personne ainsi que des participants virtuels.

La menace du terrorisme

M. Maïga, qui dirige le gouvernement de transition depuis le 11 juin, a déclaré que le peuple malien place « tous ses espoirs dans le processus de transition politique en cours ».

Depuis mars 2012, date du coup d’État dans le pays, a-t-il déclaré, la situation « ne s’est guère améliorée, malgré le soutien international et la présence d’une opération de paix de l’ONU, MINUSMA, et d’autres forces internationales.

« La situation n’a cessé de se dégrader, au point que des pans entiers du territoire national échappent au contrôle du Gouvernement. Mes concitoyens vivent sous l’emprise de groupes terroristes et armés et leurs droits les plus élémentaires sont bafoués. Leur accès aux services de base reste hypothétique en raison de la faible présence de l’État.

Mali – Prime Minister addresses the United Nations General Debate, 76th session (English) | #UNGA

Paying homage to “all the women and men who work under the banner of MINUSMA, officially known as the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, under difficult, often perilous conditions, ”he argued that the Mission must continue to evolve.

“We must have the courage and lucidity to question the instruments and mechanisms mentioned above. We must also and above all put back on the table the demand for a more robust mandate and a change in the posture of MINUSMA ”, he declared.

Changes at MINUSMA

Mr. Maïga said that since the creation of MINUSMA in 2013, the terrorist threat “has steadily deteriorated”.

He then referred to the departure of the French Forces which are part of Operation Barkhane.

“The unilateral announcement of Barkhane’s withdrawal and its transformation ignored the link that binds us, the UN, Mali and France, on the front line of the fight against the factors of destabilization”, he declared. .

He added that this “new situation” has led his government “to explore ways and means to better ensure security, independently or with other partners, so as to fill the void that will inevitably be created”.

For him, the situation “should also encourage the United Nations to now have a more offensive posture on the ground”.

“The United Nations must help Mali to fight more effectively against transnational organized crime in order to put in place the real conditions for its stabilization, a guarantee of political, humanitarian, development and human rights protection success.

Elections

According to the Prime Minister, another priority of his government is the organization of the elections.

He argued that, to mark the return to constitutional order in the country, oversight must be “transparent, credible and inclusive”.

“These elections are particularly important because they will be the barometer of the success of the Transition. We know that their quality and their credibility will condition the future of our democracy, the legitimacy and the solidity of our institutions ”, he concluded.

Read the full statement in French.