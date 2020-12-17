As California’s ICUs fill up, the dead are counting by the hour.
Just two weeks ago, Governor Gavin Newsom warned Californians that the state’s intensive care beds could be full before Christmas.
Now it seems that say projection is confirmed.
How serious is the coronavirus outbreak in California?
In Los Angeles County, officials say, an average of two people die every hour. And it is believed that one in 80 people is infected.
“Our hospitals are under siege and our role models show no end in sight,” says Dr. Christina Ghaly, Los Angeles County Director of Health Services, said Thursday.
Statewide, California reported 3 percent availability of ICU beds Thursday.
But the problem is most serious in the southern part of the state. Within a month, Dr. Ghaly said, the number of patients requiring ICU care in Los Angeles County “could easily exceed” the 2,500 authorized adult beds per thousand or more.
California continues to break records. More than 60,000 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday and 398 deaths. But it is hardly alone.
More than a third of Americans live in areas where hospitals are desperately short of intensive care beds, according to federal data. A recent New York Times Analysis found that one in 10 Americans – across much of the Midwest, South, and Southwest – live in an area where ICUs are either completely full or have less than 5% of beds available.
The total number of confirmed infections in the United States since the start of the pandemic topped 17 million on Thursday, just five days after surpassing the 16 million mark.
In California, authorities have ordered 5,000 additional body bags, activated a self-help network for morgues and coroner’s offices, and installed 60 refrigerated storage units in counties across the state to handle remains. Orange County health officials said they would deploy three field hospitals.
Hospitals are particularly overwhelmed in the San Joaquin Valley, where many essential low-wage workers live without good access to health care, even in the best of circumstances. The number of available intensive care beds there hovered at 0.7% on Thursday.
Even the Bay Area, which for some time managed to avoid the worst of the outbreak by taking a particularly conservative approach to reopening, has not been spared. The capacity of intensive care units there has fallen below 15%, which a new regional order at the foyer.
The ever-rising numbers are all the more demoralizing for Californians as they have endured some of the country’s toughest pandemic restrictions. But now more than ever, health officials said, they must continue to curl up.
“It’s probably going to be a wild ride for another four, five or six weeks,” said Dr. Nancy Gin, Kaiser Permanente’s medical director for Southern California. She urged Californians to stay home and not give in to the temptation to travel as the holidays approach.
The advent of vaccinations has boosted people’s morale, but many healthcare workers are exhausted.
“It’s really hard to put it all into words,” said ICU nurse Helen Cordova. was the first person to California to receive a vaccine. “It’s a very real disease – these pictures of inside hospitals, it’s very precise.”