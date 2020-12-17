As California’s ICUs fill up, the dead are counting by the hour.

Remy tumin and

Just two weeks ago, Governor Gavin Newsom warned Californians that the state’s intensive care beds could be full before Christmas.

Now it seems that say projection is confirmed.

How serious is the coronavirus outbreak in California?

In Los Angeles County, officials say, an average of two people die every hour. And it is believed that one in 80 people is infected.

“Our hospitals are under siege and our role models show no end in sight,” says Dr. Christina Ghaly, Los Angeles County Director of Health Services, said Thursday.