As Britain begins vaccinations, here are the answers to some common questions.
Britain’s National Health Service on Tuesday began delivering injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, opening a public health campaign with little precedent in modern medicine.
Here is a guide to some of the basics.
Should I be concerned about vaccine safety in Britain?
The UK medicines regulator is seen as a signaling agency and its decisions often influence overseas. In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, the agency said it did not cut corners and undertook the same painstaking process of verifying the quality, effectiveness and manufacturing protocols of the vaccine.
Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist in the United States, said last week that the British had not reviewed the vaccine “as carefully” as the United States. But he returned to those comments the next day, saying: “I have great confidence in what the UK is doing both scientifically and from a regulator’s perspective.”
Who in Britain will get the vaccine first?
Doctors and nurses, some people over 80, and nursing home workers.
When can I resume a normal life after being vaccinated?
Life will only return to normal when society as a whole is sufficiently protected against the coronavirus. Once countries authorize a vaccine, they will only be able to immunize a small percentage of their citizens in the first two months.
Once enough people are vaccinated, it will become very difficult for the virus to find vulnerable people to infect. Life could start to get closer to something normal in the fall of 2021.
If I have been vaccinated, do I still have to wear a mask?
Yes, but not forever. The two vaccines that will potentially be licensed this month are preventing people from getting sick with Covid-19. But the clinical trials that delivered these results weren’t designed to determine whether vaccinated people could still spread the virus without developing symptoms.
Will it hurt? What are the side effects?
The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is given by injection into the arm, like other typical vaccines. The injection will be no different from any you received before. Tens of thousands of people have already received the vaccines and none of them have reported serious side effects. Some have experienced pain and flu symptoms that last less than a day.
Does the vaccine affect fertility?
There is no evidence that this is the case, and there is good reason to believe that it is not.
There are claims circulating the web that coronavirus vaccines can harm a woman’s fertility. The supposed evidence is that most coronavirus vaccines work by creating antibodies that attack the virus’s “spike” protein, and this protein bears a minor resemblance to a protein crucial to placental formation.
But that doesn’t mean that the antibodies generated by the coronavirus vaccines would attack the placenta of a pregnant woman. The region of the placental protein similar to the peak is just too short to give the antibodies a grip.
