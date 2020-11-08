As Britain begins vaccinations, here are the answers to some common questions.

Britain’s National Health Service on Tuesday began delivering injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, opening a public health campaign with little precedent in modern medicine.

Here is a guide to some of the basics.

Should I be concerned about vaccine safety in Britain?

The UK medicines regulator is seen as a signaling agency and its decisions often influence overseas. In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, the agency said it did not cut corners and undertook the same painstaking process of verifying the quality, effectiveness and manufacturing protocols of the vaccine.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist in the United States, said last week that the British had not reviewed the vaccine “as carefully” as the United States. But he returned to those comments the next day, saying: “I have great confidence in what the UK is doing both scientifically and from a regulator’s perspective.”

Who in Britain will get the vaccine first?

Doctors and nurses, some people over 80, and nursing home workers.

When can I resume a normal life after being vaccinated?

Life will only return to normal when society as a whole is sufficiently protected against the coronavirus. Once countries authorize a vaccine, they will only be able to immunize a small percentage of their citizens in the first two months.