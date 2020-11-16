As Brexit talks resume, UK says our red lines remain unchanged

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) – Two years after the staggering arrest of Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct, talks are underway within Nissan Motor Co. that could fundamentally reshape the world’s largest automotive alliance and unravel a key part of the legacy of its former president. exploring ways to sell some or all of its 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp., people familiar with the matter said. Concern is mounting within Nissan that it will take longer for the company to recover from the pandemic-induced crisis, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks did not are not public. A sale could be the first step in a broader review of the tripartite alliance that also includes Renault SA, they said. Nissan stock jumped 5.4% to its highest since June, leaving the stock down 26% this year. Mitsubishi Motors shares fell but rallied to close 2.5% higher in Tokyo. “There are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi,” Nissan said in a statement. Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement that there had been no talks to review its capital relationship and that the automaker “will continue to work together within the alliance.” A Renault representative declined to comment. When Ghosn saved Mitsubishi Motors in 2016 with an investment of $ 2.3 billion and an invitation to the alliance, it didn’t take long for him to boast of the “new strength of the global auto industry.” He had even bigger plans – to create a holding company for an auto empire capable of dethroning Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG as the world’s largest auto producer. All that changed on November 19, 2018, when Ghosn and former Nissan director Greg Kelly was arrested in Tokyo and charged with underestimating the former president’s compensation. Both have denied wrongdoing. Additional charges were later filed, accusing Ghosn of improperly using company assets, which he denied. Chaos has taken hold of the alliance. Ghosn’s loyalists were ousted as Nissan and Renault executives vied for control in order to fill the power vacuum. There was deep resentment against the French automaker, which was kept on the sidelines as Nissan insiders spent months working with Japanese prosecutors to orchestrate the ouster of the powerful president. Ghosn was released, re-arrested and released on bail in 2019. making a daring secret escape in December of the same year on a private jet and heading to Lebanon. The double blow of declining global demand for automobiles and the pandemic have wiped out more than $ 44 billion from the combined market value of the three alliance partners. “Your best bet is to end the alliance,” said Seiji Sugiura, analyst at Tokyo Tokai Research, a frequent critic of the partnership who has written extensively about the companies in Japanese periodicals. “They should either become one or separate.” An unsettled variable for Nissan is finding a buyer, according to people familiar with its deliberations. The automaker could sell to one of the group companies like Mitsubishi Corp., which already owns 20% of Mitsubishi Motors. Finding another buyer or going into the open market are also options. Nothing has been decided, people say, a sale would only bring in a relatively small amount of money. The stake was worth around $ 950 million at the close of trading last week, less than half of what Nissan paid four years ago. Mitsubishi Motors forecast an operating loss of $ 1.3 billion for the fiscal year ending in March and was forced earlier this year to close. Production of the Pajero SUV and other larger vehicle lines, leaving it to focus on smaller cars and Southeast Asian markets. Nissan’s results, released last week, suggest that efforts to restructuring is gaining ground, although the automaker is still forecasting an operation of $ 3.2 billion. loss of exercise. It has been on a debt issuance frenzy, raising a total of nearly 900 billion yen in financing. While a share sale would fundamentally reshape Nissan’s capital ties with one of its major partners, the three automakers will likely argue that the alliance remains. operationally intact, people said. They will insist that the partnership can work without share ownership and that the sale can also free them to collaborate with other partners, said one of the people. Rescue mission The alliance started two years ago. decades when Renault stepped in to save Nissan with an injection of cash, causing the biggest automaker to go bankrupt. The French automaker sent Ghosn, who turned around at Nissan and ultimately took charge of both companies. Although they benefited from the opportunity to pool their purchasing power, this was not matched by meaningful joint product development. At the time of Ghosn’s arrest, there was deep resentment towards Nissan because he had little influence on the partnership, even if he sent. billions of dollars in annual dividends to Renault, which exercised increased control over Japan’s largest company through its 43% stake. Nissan owns 15% of Renault and has no voting rights. To overcome the turmoil since Ghosn’s arrest, the alliance unveiled a new operational structure in May, promising deeper cooperation. The proportion of automobiles made on common platforms will double to 80% by 2024, the executives promised. The new strategy dubbed “leader-follower” is designed to force teams to work together by designating a company to lead specific technologies or regions and ultimately take responsibility for success or failure. “Mitsubishi Motors is working on their ‘small but beautiful’ business transformation plan which they announced in July,” said Nissan spokeswoman Wadgaonkar. “It is essential that each Alliance partner focuses on their core competencies and maximizes the use of each other’s strengths to accomplish their mid-term plan.” The plan would make the alliance so closely intertwined that no turning back would be possible, the Renault chairman said. Jean-Dominique Senard said. The 67-year-old Frenchman is also chairman of the board of directors of the alliance that oversees the carmakers union whose still relatively new general managers have not had much time or opportunities to work together.Makoto Uchida has took the leadership role at Nissan less than a year ago, while Luca de Meo started in July as Renault’s second CEO since Ghosn’s arrest. Osamu Masuko, the chairman of Mitsubishi Motors who made the deal with Ghosn and who was the automaker’s main link with Nissan, died in August Bigger Forces It remains to be seen whether the leader-follower plan – which is focused on costs – will bring the significant innovations needed to cope with the larger forces sweeping the global auto industry. Regulators are stepping up pressure to embrace electric vehicles, while self-driving technology has the potential to reshape the concept of car ownership. Electric vehicles are a prime example of an area where the alliance has missed opportunities. Although Renault and Nissan edged out many competitors when they rolled out their respective EV models, the Zoe and Leaf, they are still based on different platforms years after their debut. Next-generation electric vehicles from alliance partners will share a jointly developed base. “The alliance is a clearly unsatisfied potential,” said Stephen Reitman, analyst at Societe Generale. The companies rejected Ghosn’s method of measuring the success of the alliance by synergies, a measure that targeted to reach more than € 10 billion in 2022 but based on numbers, Senard said he never got it. Renault and Nissan also pledged to turn the page on Ghosn’s relentless pursuit of growth and sales volumes, yet amid the pandemic, Renault’s Meo also warned that Renault and Nissan must resolve their own issues. interns to make sure the house “Every business is in trouble now,” Ghosn said in an interview in August. “I don’t think they know where they are going. There is no more vision. In my opinion, the best have left or will leave. Renault’s record loss in the first half of the year and its exposure to a weakening European market complicate its recovery efforts. While de Meo has presented the near-death experience of the PSA Group as proof that recovery is possible, Covid-19 makes pre-pandemic issues such as factory overcapacity even more difficult to resolve, in combination with d ‘other developments – including the merger of the French manufacturer. flirting with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV last year – it’s clear Ghosn’s ouster left the alliance on more volatile ground. Each automaker has turned in on itself, leading some to wonder if the partnership can survive. “For better or for worse, Ghosn held it together,” said Tatsuo Yoshida, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst (updates stocks in third paragraph, adds Mitsubishi Motors comment.) For more articles like this one, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information. © 2020 Bloomberg LP