As Brexit looms, UK carriers fear road shocks

“It’s an absolute mess,” said Terry Goodwin, whose transport company is one of many UK companies racing against time to prepare for Brexit.

Goodwin feels bitter about all the hard work it takes to prepare for ‘D-Day’ when Britain leaves the EU’s single market as his company, Conference Haul International, is only beginning to recover. the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At its headquarters in Chobham, south-west London, rows of yellow heavy goods vehicles (heavy goods vehicles) are idling – a visible sign of the economic slowdown due to the pandemic and the uncertain future of businesses on both sides of the Channel .

“My stomach hurts,” said Goodwin, managing director of the company, which specializes in transporting conference equipment and which usually has trucks crisscrossing Europe.

Two weeks before the end of the Brexit transition period, in which EU rules still apply as the two sides grapple with the terms of their new relationship, the company has a ‘problem overload’, he told AFP.

“In the meantime, we are trying to prepare for Brexit, what documents we will need to go to Europe”.

One thing is certain: carriers know that whatever the outcome of negotiations on post-Brexit relations, they will face a lot of red tape.

The situation has encouraged companies to stockpile on both sides of the border, especially those involved in industrial and food production.

This inevitably caused long delays in the area around the Channel port of Dover, with trucks crawling in step for miles (miles).

Knowing that the situation could worsen on January 1, the government is building huge fleets of trucks in the south-east of England and will even introduce an access permit for heavy goods vehicles wishing to enter Kent, where Dover is located. .

“Grant yourself or not, an efficient customs border for road freight is IMPOSSIBLE to deliver by 1.1.21. UK processes are far behind, EU companies are far from ready too” Duncan Buchanan, political director of the Road Haulage Association, warned on Twitter over the weekend.

The story continues

On the other side of the Channel in Calais, France has recruited dozens of customs officers and invested in infrastructure and a “smart border” system.

Trucks departing from Great Britain will show a barcode in Dover which French Customs will immediately receive and use to place them in the correct row on arrival.

“The fluidity of things was our main concern, because of the nature of this border: on the one hand the volumes processed … on the other hand because of the short transit time, and finally because there is no there are no shipping containers here, “said Benoit Rochet, General Manager of the Port of Calais.

– “So much paperwork” –

Yet UK businesses that depend on haulage companies are also sweating cold as the final date approaches.

“My biggest fear is the tariffs,” to put in place in the event of a “no deal,” said Michael Allen, whose Kent-based company MJ Allen supplies automotive components to Europe.

“You can’t prepare for what you don’t know,” he said, referring to the prospect of opening warehouses in Europe and predicting an inevitable drop in economic activity involving the bloc.

For now, transport companies are trying to familiarize themselves with the complex rules of Brexit, which will end nearly 50 years of unrestricted travel to and from the continent.

They have to relearn skills: handling paperwork, filling out a customs declaration in advance, acquiring the right software, applying for an international heavy truck license, and being ready for border checks to stop every truck.

Transport companies will likely need an international permit to travel through EU member countries, called CEMT.

Goodwin said his company applied twice and was turned down each time. The European Commission has announced a grace period for acquiring the permit until the end of June.

“There is so much paperwork to fill out,” said Goodwin, who can seek help from his many contacts in the industry or go through nearly 300 pages of instructions provided by the UK government.

“There is a lot of work from home and work at work,” said transportation director Jon Chaplin, who works closely with Goodwin.

“But at the end of the day, you have to be ready or you won’t cross the border. It’s that simple,” he concluded.

bur-jbo / am / phz / wai