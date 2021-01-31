As Biden plans global democracy summit, skeptics say heal yourself first

WASHINGTON – Among President Biden’s more specific foreign policy promises was the promise to convene a world summit on democracy in his first year in office. The rally is said to be meant to take a public stand against the authoritarian and populist tides that have risen under President Donald J. Trump and, as Mr. Biden and his advisers see, threaten to overwhelm Western political values.

In the weeks since Mr. Biden’s election, however, America’s own democracy has been astounding. This month a Crowds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the sacred peaceful transfer of power. Next week, the Senate will begin its second presidential impeachment trial against Mr. Trump in a year. Republicans in Congress are on the verge of imposing a legislative deadlock by blocking every move by Mr. Biden.

The sense of a dysfunctional, if not entirely broken, democratic system blackens foreign rivals – and suggests that the United States has no reason to lecture other countries.

“America is no longer setting the course and has therefore lost all rights to set it”, Konstantin Kosachev, wrote on Facebook the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the upper house of the Russian parliament after the riot on the Capitol. “And, more, to impose it on others.”