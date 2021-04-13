As Biden meets with CEOs to fight chip shortage, Intel offers hope

United States President Joe Biden met with key business executives to discuss the global chip shortage that has plagued automakers and prompted Intel Corp to announce plans to manufacture chips for automotive factories in its factories over the next six to nine months.

At Monday’s meeting, Biden said he had bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry. It previously announced plans to invest $ 50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research as part of its drive to rebuild U.S. manufacturing under a $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The global chip shortage stems from a confluence of factors as automakers, which shut down factories during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete with the sprawling consumer electronics industry for the supply of chips. The latter industry has experienced a boom as people spend more time at home.

Biden and his top advisers see the semiconductor shortage as a “top and immediate priority,” the White House said after the meeting.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger, who virtually attended the meeting, told Reuters news agency the company wanted to start producing chips at its factories within six to nine months to remedy the problem. the shortage, which has slowed down assembly lines in some US auto plants.

The supply crisis could cause a potential deficit of 1.3 million units in the production of cars and light trucks in the United States this year.

“We’re hoping some of these things can be alleviated, without requiring a three or four year factory build, but maybe six months of new certified products on some of our existing processes,” Gelsinger said. “We have already started these engagements with some of the major component suppliers.”

Increase

Last month, Intel announced plans to significantly expand chip manufacturing for foreigners by building new factories in the United States and Europe. His talks with auto parts makers revealed on Monday represent an acceleration of those plans.

The White House meeting brought together executives from 19 leading companies, including Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor, and Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis NV, a parent company of Chrysler. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also attended.

“Today I received a letter from 23 senators, bipartisans and 42 MPs, Republicans and Democrats, supporting the chips for America program,” Biden said at the top of the session.

Intel has offered hope to the auto industry and said it can start manufacturing chips in six to nine months [File: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg]

Executives from companies such as GlobalFoundries, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, AT&T, Samsung Electronics Co and Google-parent Alphabet Inc were also in attendance.

Participants stressed the importance of increasing transparency in the semiconductor supply chain to help alleviate current shortages and improve demand forecasting to help avoid future challenges, White House said. in a press release.

They also discussed “the importance of encouraging additional semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States to ensure that we never face shortages again,” he added.

Attendees discussed short- and long-term approaches to address the chip shortage, but no immediate decisions or announcements are expected to come from the meeting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. .

Broadband Internet, mobile phone and cable TV companies also face delays in receiving “network switches, routers and servers,” according to an industry group.

Special treatment?

Many policymakers supporting additional semiconductor funding want to see the measure in a stand-alone competitiveness bill aimed at China, not as part of Biden’s infrastructure package, as it is. currently. The China bill has some bipartisan support and could have a faster path through Congress.

But exactly how to spend and allocate semiconductor funding is a source of debate among automakers and other chip consumers, as well as semiconductor companies themselves.

Automakers are pushing for some of the money to be set aside for automotive-grade chips, warning of production cuts if their industry is not a priority.

Yet manufacturers of other electronic devices affected by the chip shortage, such as computers and cellphones, have challenged carmakers’ claims, fearing their industries will suffer. The debate was also a factor in the White House meeting.

The White House has not taken a public position on the issue but has privately indicated to leaders in the semiconductor industry that it will not support special treatment for any sector, the Bloomberg news agency reported citing people familiar with the subject.

Later this week, the Senate Trade Committee will hold its first hearing on a bipartisan measure to boost technology research and development efforts to fight Chinese competition.

“Trying to deal with supply chains on a crisis-by-crisis basis creates critical national security vulnerabilities,” National Security Advisor Sullivan said in a statement.