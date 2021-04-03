World
As an apology, Amazon admits some drivers have to ‘pee in bottles’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: e-commerce giant Amazon apologized to a US lawmaker after falsely denying that some of its drivers are sometimes forced to urinate in plastic bottles.
The flap started last week with a tweet from Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin.
“Paying workers $ 15 / hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you go bankrupt and force workers to urinate in water bottles,” Pocan tweeted, apparently referring to the opposition’s ‘Amazon at efforts to syndicate a large installation Alabama.
The official Amazon account quickly responded, “You don’t really believe in the wee in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, no one would work for us.”
But several news outlets then quoted numerous Amazon employees as saying they had, in fact, had no choice but to use plastic bottles.
And the website The Intercept said it obtained internal documents showing that Amazon executives were aware of the practice.
The workers’ testimony highlighted complaints from many Amazon employees – both at its processing facilities and among its drivers – about what they say is a relentless pace of work.
“We owe Representative Pocan an apology,” Amazon said in a statement Friday evening.
“The tweet was incorrect. It did not consider our large population of drivers and incorrectly focused only on our distribution centers,” each of which, he said, had dozens of toilets that employees could use “at any time.” .
Amazon continued, “We know that drivers can and have difficulty finding toilets due to traffic or sometimes rural roads, and this has been particularly the case. Covid when many public toilets were closed. ”
He described the problem as “a long-standing, industry-wide problem”, adding that “we would like to solve it”.
The apology did not satisfy Pocan, who responded on Twitter on Saturday, saying:
“Sigh. It’s not about me, it’s about your employees – whom you don’t treat with enough respect or dignity.
“Start by recognizing the inadequate working conditions you have created for ALL of your workers, then fix it for everyone and finally let them organize without interference.”
Workers at Amazon’s massive processing plant in Bessemer, Alabama, voted on Monday whether to unionize – a move the company strongly resisted. The outcome has yet to be announced.
Amazon has been successful in pushing back organizing efforts elsewhere in the United States, although most of its facilities in Europe are unionized.
The company insists that its workers receive good wages and benefits by American standards.
