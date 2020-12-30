As aftershocks rock Croatia, recovery from quake is slow and perilous
ZADAR, Croatia – After working through the night excavating the ruins of fallen buildings for the survivors of a powerful Magnitude 6.4 earthquake which rocked central Croatia, the search and rescue operation shifted gears on Wednesday to focus on helping tens of thousands of homeless people.
The earthquake, the second to hit the area in two days and the strongest recorded in the country in 140 years, has killed at least seven people and left dozens more with broken bones, concussions and other injuries.
Even as aid workers rushed into the area, strong aftershocks rocked the worst-hit town of Petrinja, as well as neighboring Sisak and Glina, about 30 miles from the capital, Zagreb.
Whenever the earth shook, the few who could make it home poured into the streets, nervously casting their eyes between the sky above and the unstable ground below.
After a burnt morning fog, the day revealed the extent of the destruction.
The roofs had slid off the houses, leaving mountains of rubble on the street. Other houses had collapsed. A video shot by local media showed how the exterior walls of one collapsed, while a dining table inside remained almost intact, set up for a shortened lunch.
Some of the hardscrabble villages outside of Petrinja have appeared having been shaved, with a few houses still standing.
“It’s not a good morning,” Petrinja mayor Darinko Dumbovic told Croatian national television in an early morning interview. He spoke shortly after two aftershocks – one recording 4.8 and the other measuring 4.7 – rocked loose bricks from damaged buildings.
“What has not fallen before is now falling from the ruins,” he said.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said it was clear the city was no longer suitable for human habitation.
The swift reaction of many residents when the earthquake struck appears to have helped prevent the death toll from getting even worse.
Already agitated due to the small earthquake that hit Monday, many people had the opportunity to think about how to react when the biggest one struck.
As the earth began to shake on Tuesday, Tomislav Suknajic and his son Zeljko walked towards the nearest gate. The house began to crumble around them. When the shaking ceased, their small town of Majske Poljane was reduced to a rubble heap. Five of the seven people who died in the earthquake lived in the area.
“We waited to die together under this door,” Mr. Suknajic said on state television. “We crouched down in front of a wall which remained intact as long as possible.
The couple escaped largely unharmed and grabbed a chainsaw to free a horse trapped under a collapsed barn. The horse has lived.
Mr. Suknajic and his son spent the night sleeping in a car, refusing to have another roof over their heads, fearing it would collapse around them again.
Residents of Petrinja and surrounding areas have been through periods of turbulence even before this week’s disaster.
The city was one of the first to be torn apart by military conflict during the Balkan Wars, overtaken by the armed forces of what was then Yugoslavia in 1991. The siege eventually exploded into a veritable conflagration which led to the disintegration of Yugoslavia.
Petrinja has been shrinking ever since.
Once one of Croatia’s largest cities, it has had citizens hemorrhaging in recent years, with less than 25,000 people calling it home before the earthquake.
It is part of a larger demographic crisis that has led to Croatia’s total population shrinking by 4.2 million, as many young people move to richer countries with more work opportunities. the world Bank predicts that the population will drop to 3.46 million by 2050. And the European Union estimates that 15 percent of Croats of working age live in other member countries.
Mr. Dumbovic, the mayor, said recovering from the earthquake was also a struggle for the city’s existence.
The Croatian government has allocated 120 million kuna, around $ 19.5 million, in aid so far, and has promised more will come. European Union crisis management chief Janez Lenarcic said the bloc was also preparing to help.
“At the moment, most winter tents, electric heaters, sleeping beds and sleeping bags are needed as well as accommodation containers,” Lenarcic wrote on Twitter.
But recovery efforts are complicated by the continuing battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While the government has acted quickly to lift the ban on inter-district travel to allow aid workers and volunteers to travel to the region, it still has to deal with a growing virus in the country as well as in greater part of Europe.
The 40 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the region have been transferred to Zagreb. But social distancing will be a major challenge for the tens of thousands of people forced to live in hastily furnished shelters.
Residents of nursing homes were evacuated to Zagreb and other nearby establishments. But some remained attached to their battered houses. Suspicious locals, mostly older, huddled around roaring campfires beside the ruins of their homes, keeping an eye out for looters.
There was a surge of support from across the country, with humanitarian aid packages pouring into the area so quickly that the Red Cross called on the Croats to stop sending food.
They had too many eggs and not enough propane tanks, tents and generators, the organization said. Neighboring towns dependent on agriculture also needed mobile homes or caravans so that residents could stay with their livestock.
“Right now we have to ask all these good people, donors, we have to stop for a bit,” said Ivana Malovic of the local Red Cross. in an interview. “It will take a very long time. You see how the city was destroyed. People will be hungry, they will have needs in five days, 15 days, ”she added, but thanked the donors for everything they have sent so far.
Thousands of people were being hosted in temporary shelters at nearby sports arenas and army facilities, but some residents refused to leave.
Dr Marina Lokner, president of the town’s Red Cross, said it was mostly older residents who remained behind.
“They came to our house overnight to warm up in a tent,” she said.
Tuesday’s earthquake was the strongest recorded in Croatia using modern measurements, although the region experienced strong tremors earlier in its history.
Tomislav Fiket, Croatian seismologist, said on state television that more aftershocks were to be expected and that caution should be exercised in recovery efforts.
“All those earthquakes hitting buildings that are already damaged can cause more damage or cause them to fall,” he said.
Joe Orovic reported from Zadar and Marc Santora from London.
Source link