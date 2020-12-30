As aftershocks rock Croatia, recovery from quake is slow and perilous

ZADAR, Croatia – After working through the night excavating the ruins of fallen buildings for the survivors of a powerful Magnitude 6.4 earthquake which rocked central Croatia, the search and rescue operation shifted gears on Wednesday to focus on helping tens of thousands of homeless people.

The earthquake, the second to hit the area in two days and the strongest recorded in the country in 140 years, has killed at least seven people and left dozens more with broken bones, concussions and other injuries.

Even as aid workers rushed into the area, strong aftershocks rocked the worst-hit town of Petrinja, as well as neighboring Sisak and Glina, about 30 miles from the capital, Zagreb.

Whenever the earth shook, the few who could make it home poured into the streets, nervously casting their eyes between the sky above and the unstable ground below.