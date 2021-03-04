As a doctor, I was skeptical about the Covid vaccine. Then I looked at the science.
As the world records more than two and a half million deaths from the coronavirus and US celebrates over 50 million vaccines given, here in the emergency department at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, as frontline workers, we have scheduled our first vaccination this week. Australia has not recorded coronavirus deaths for months now, and the small outbreaks we have are disappearing within days due to aggressive lockdowns and compliant audience. Given the low prevalence of the disease, Australians have the luxury of choosing not to get vaccinated or to delay the vaccine until we are ready.
Until last week, I was not sure if I would receive the vaccine. A few media reports point out mRNA vaccines have never been approved for use in humans outside of clinical trials, making it a new technology that has never been tested before. The vaccines were developed at such a speed that I couldn’t be sure that the main side effects had not been overlooked. I was concerned about the autoimmunity caused by the expression of the coronavirus peak proteins on my own cells.
Skepticism runs deep in Australia and protests against vaccines have broken out in many of our cities. Outside of this vocal minority – who seem to oppose vaccination based on theoretical and ideological rather than scientific concerns – it’s hard to gauge popular mood. I have a feeling Australians feel pressured to get vaccinated, but privately many of us have reservations.
Within the medical community, the misinformation that permeates the anti-vaccination movement makes it difficult to voice genuine concerns. It attracts a slight ridicule from my colleagues – to them I feel like I have given up my medical training.
Every day in the emergency room, patients stray from essential care against the doctor’s advice, and we watch them leave with a nod and a sad smile. Just like them, isolated from my doubts, I was ready to exercise my right to free will and refuse the vaccine. When my non-doctor friends asked me about it, I was torn between voicing my concerns and playing the doctor who recommends the latest proven therapy.
The few to whom I revealed my concerns looked at me in bewilderment: If a doctor didn’t trust the vaccine, how were they supposed to? It was like a betrayal.
The guilt I felt about this forced me to objectively review the literature on mRNA vaccines. Not being an expert in virology or biochemistry, I realized that I had to quickly master unfamiliar words like “transfection” and concepts about gene sequences. Slowly, the information I was devouring began to change my beliefs.
I learned that research into the use of mRNA for vaccinations and cancer therapy has been going on for 30 years. Trial and error refined this modality so that it was almost completely filled by the time Covid hit. Vaccine mRNA is broken down rapidly in our cells, and the coronavirus spike protein is expressed only transiently on the cell surface. In addition, this type of vaccine exploits a technique already used by viruses.
It was humiliating to have to change your mind. As I booked my immunization time slot, I realized how lucky I am to have access to all of this research, as well as the training to understand it.
I wish more of this information could be filtered out to members of the public so that they too can be as informed as we are. As healthcare professionals, we cannot afford to be paternalistic and trust that people will take advice without all the facts. This is especially true in Australia, where the vast majority of us have never witnessed the devastation this disease can wreak.
Even though we are relatively safe now, the threat of overwhelming infections is always present. Winter is approaching and people are letting their guard down. At the start of it all, I would have been cavalier to imagine that we could escape the terrible mortality the rest of the world would suffer, but vaccines offer a silver lining. They may or may not prevent transmission, but they will reduce serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Like all new converts, I am now a true believer: I would like everyone to be vaccinated. But autonomy is a precious principle of a free society, and I’m glad that ethicists have advised against making the vaccine mandatory. I just hope that with more vigorous discussion and a wider dissemination of scientific knowledge, we can get people like me – who have reservations that may be valid – to get vaccinated.
I received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. The whole process was so quick and easy that I left feeling nothing. But as I took a photo from the vaccination record to share with my friends and family, I was overwhelmed with a mixture of gratitude, relief and regret for the rest of the world where the virus is less well contained.
What you need to know about vaccine deployment
My manager wrote in an email to the emergency department last week that the hardest thing he ever had to do was watch us go down the stairs to face the virus with only our PPE to protect us. And for all of us, the fear that one of our loved ones might succumb to the virus has been a constant shadow.
Knowing that we can mitigate this threat through vaccination seems like a miracle.
