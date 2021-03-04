As a doctor, I was skeptical about the Covid vaccine. Then I looked at the science.

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register now to get it by e-mail. This week’s issue is written by Amaali Lokuge, a doctor at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

As the world records more than two and a half million deaths from the coronavirus and US celebrates over 50 million vaccines given, here in the emergency department at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, as frontline workers, we have scheduled our first vaccination this week. Australia has not recorded coronavirus deaths for months now, and the small outbreaks we have are disappearing within days due to aggressive lockdowns and compliant audience. Given the low prevalence of the disease, Australians have the luxury of choosing not to get vaccinated or to delay the vaccine until we are ready.

Until last week, I was not sure if I would receive the vaccine. A few media reports point out mRNA vaccines have never been approved for use in humans outside of clinical trials, making it a new technology that has never been tested before. The vaccines were developed at such a speed that I couldn’t be sure that the main side effects had not been overlooked. I was concerned about the autoimmunity caused by the expression of the coronavirus peak proteins on my own cells.

Skepticism runs deep in Australia and protests against vaccines have broken out in many of our cities. Outside of this vocal minority – who seem to oppose vaccination based on theoretical and ideological rather than scientific concerns – it’s hard to gauge popular mood. I have a feeling Australians feel pressured to get vaccinated, but privately many of us have reservations.

Within the medical community, the misinformation that permeates the anti-vaccination movement makes it difficult to voice genuine concerns. It attracts a slight ridicule from my colleagues – to them I feel like I have given up my medical training.