Artist asks uncomfortable questions at the Paris fair

Dorian Sari with illustrations at FIAC. Credit: AM / SWAN.

PARIS, Oct 22 (IPS) – How do you feel about injustice? Do you see yourself as an abuser or as a victim? Does neutrality exist? These are some of the questions Dorian Sari asks through works of art, which include blurry photographs with violently shattered glass frames.

The award-winning Turkish-Swiss artist – who uses the pronoun they – has a solo booth at the current Paris International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC), and his work invites viewers to question reactions and positions facing societal norms. Who, for example, threw the stone that is stuck to the cracked glass?

“When people watch this, they rarely see themselves as the author, but we all do things that exclude others,” says Sari, who is represented by Turkish gallery Öktem Aykut, one of the 170 galleries participating in the FIAC this year.

From October 21 to 24, the annual fair did not take place in 2020 due to Covid-19, and its return sees a range of artwork addressing global political and pandemic issues. Sari, who studied political science and literature before art, however wonders if the world has learned anything from the events of the past two years.

The works on display – a small gnawed whistle, a retractable “wall” with communication spaces if desired, two large photographs and a book titled Texts on post-truth, violence, anger aim to provoke even deeper reflections on identity and affiliation. (The book was published by the Kunstmuseum Basel when Sari presented an exhibition earlier this year, after winning the Manor Art Prize – an award that promotes young visual artists working in Switzerland.)

The discomfort sought is even evident in the choice of the title of Sari: “Ding-dong, the itch is back!” ”, And countries are not spared. Can a nation claim neutrality when selling weapons, the artist also wonders, through an illustration showing a firearm emitting a red flag with a white “x” in the middle.

Sari took time out of her busy schedule at FIAC to discuss these concerns. Here is the edited interview.

SWAN: What inspires your work?

SARI: My last research was on the topic of post-truth, a political adjective to designate what happens on the 21stst century. This means that we are bombarded with information every day, but at the same time no one knows whether this information is true or not. We’re also living in a technological age where algorithms… just want people to consume more. To keep you on the platform, they show you something you like, then a more drastic version, then something even more drastic. There is so much polarization and separation in the world, and this is one of my biggest interests. At FIAC, I present some of the works that I presented at the Kunstmuseum in Basel and also at Öktem Aykut in Istanbul. With this series of photographs, I was interested in seeing the relationship between the victim and the abuser because we always believe that what we are doing is the right thing, and it is always the fault of others. I wanted to change this position. The one looking at the photo is the stone thrower but even if I give this position, people still prefer to identify themselves as the victim. But even if you are neither, and all you do is watch and stay silent, this third option is problematic as well.

The exterior of the venue for the art fair in Paris. Credit: AM / SWAN.

SWAN: What is behind the “itch” in the title of the photo series?

SARI: This is a series of 10 photos, and the word “itch is back” means there is an uncomfortable feeling inside, so you are scratching your body. Maybe this discomfort is that there is something the stone thrower doesn’t want to know, doesn’t want to see. It can be anything.

SWAN: So the point is to make us question our own itches?

SARI: Exactly. And to question what we reject, what we throw stones at on a daily basis, because we do it so much. We exclude so many things. I still believe that we are separated by adjectives: from our birth, they tell us our gender, they tell us our nationality, they tell us our religion, they tell us our social class, our language, everything. Everything is automatically put on us, and it’s already part of our separation because one group doesn’t want the other group, and di-di-di-di-di-di. But after all, I believe in love, and I believe that love has no gender, race, social class. Love is love.

SWAN: What about the whistle?

SARI: There are so many people who wear a collar whistle, or carry it on a key ring or in their bag, so that in the event of violence in the street, they can sound the alarm, make their voices heard. Or, in case there was an earthquake… I thought someone might have so much fear and anxiety, waiting for something to happen. And the whistle could be like a pencil – when you’re not using it, you chew the tip. And I thought someone who was waiting for something bad to happen was going to chew the whistle. So it’s like self-destruction: you eat your own voice to be heard because of the fear.