Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030

The Sustainable development goals (SDGs) include a call to action to halve the annual rate of road fatalities globally and ensure access to safe, affordable and sustainable transport for all by 2030.

According to the recently launched initiative, faster progress on AI is key to achieving this, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where the greatest number of lives are lost on the roads every year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.3 million people die each year as a result of traffic accidents. Between 20 and 50 million more suffer from non-fatal injuries, many of them with disabilities.

AI can help in a number of ways, including better collection and analysis of crash data, improving road infrastructure, increasing the effectiveness of post-crash response, and innovation in executives. regulatory.

This approach requires equitable access to data and the ethical use of algorithms, which many countries currently lack, leaving them unable to identify road safety solutions.

Untapped opportunity

AI for road safety brings together Special Envoys for: road safety, technology and the International Telecommunication Union (THIS).

By announcing the initiative, the THIS Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said the disproportionate number of road deaths in developing countries “is another example of why the benefits of new technologies must reach everyone, everywhere.”

Sent to road safety Jean Todt said: “There is an untapped opportunity to harness AI to bridge the digital and road safety divide in the world”.

Work in advance

As the first partially self-driving cars hit the market, the future of automated driving is back in the limelight. At the same time, the COVID-19[female[feminine The pandemic is changing mobility trends and increasing preference for personal cars.

In March, however, Mr Todt said much remained to be done to meet the goal of halving the number of road deaths and injuries by 2030.

“Connected vehicles are far from reaching the communities most affected by road accidents. The infrastructure of many countries could not support autonomous driving anytime soon. The cost of technology is still very high, ”he said..

The new initiative aims to strengthen global AI efforts in the public and private sectors to improve the safety of all road users, whether they travel by car, motorcycle, bicycle, on foot or by road. other modes of transport.

For Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, United Nations Envoy for Technology, this initiative “is a remarkable effort to focus on practical and real technological issues that concretely affect people’s lives.”