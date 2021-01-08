Arthritis drug reduces risk of death from COVID-19: UK study

The drug, which will be added to UK treatment guidelines, holds promise at a time when the country’s healthcare system is increasingly concerned.

An arthritis drug has been found to reduce the risk of death for people with the most severe cases of COVID-19 by a quarter if they receive treatment within 24 hours of entering intensive care. a British study on treatments for the disease has found it.

The REMAP-CAP clinical trial, led by Imperial College and funded by the UK government, found that tocilizumab, which suppresses the immune system and has long been used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, may reduce the relative risk death rate of 24% when administered. shortly after admission to the ICU.

It also reduced the length of stay for intensive care patients from seven to ten days, the health ministry said in a statement.

Most of the data came from when the drug was given in addition to a corticosteroid, such as dexamethasone, which was already improving patients’ chances of recovering from severe cases of COVID-19. The results are awaiting peer review.

“This is a significant step forward in increasing the survival of intensive care patients with COVID-19,” UK Deputy Medical Director Jonathan Van-Tam said in a statement.

“Data shows that tocilizumab, and possibly sarilumab (another drug in the study), accelerates and improves the chances of recovery in intensive care, which is crucial to help relieve pressure on intensive care and hospitals. and save lives.

A mass vaccination program is underway in the UK, but as the epidemic accelerates there are fears that the healthcare system may be overwhelmed. [Jacob King/Pool via AFP]

The UK is grappling with a growing coronavirus crisis fueled by a new variant of the coronavirus that is significantly more transmissible. Authorities have imposed a new lockdown of the country on nearly 67 million people, over growing fears that the health system will be overwhelmed by the large number of patients requiring hospital treatment even before the benefits of a health care program. mass vaccination did not make themselves felt.

Some 52,618 cases were confirmed Thursday and 3,600 people were hospitalized.

“Rolling out these treatments could significantly help reduce the pressure on hospitals in the weeks and months to come,” the health ministry said, adding that according to updated guidelines, doctors would be encouraged to use tocilizumab in their treatment of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units “which could save hundreds of lives”.