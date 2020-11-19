Arthritis Drug Eli Lilly Wins Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Use

The arthritis medicine baricitinib is authorized for emergency use in combination with remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co’s arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir to treat patients with the condition. of COVID-19.

Baricitinib, sold under the brand name Olumiant, is an oral drug approved by the FDA to treat moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

The approval was based on a review of data from a COVID-19 inpatient clinical trial sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The trial showed a reduction of approximately one day in the median recovery time for patients treated with the combination compared to those treated with remdesivir.

The health regulator has approved the drug in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and children two years of age or older requiring oxygen.