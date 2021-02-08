Around the world a virus is canceling spring travel for millions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – These are the annual late winter and early spring trips: factory workers in China return home for Lunar New Year; American students going on a road trip and hitting the beach during spring break; Germans and Brits flee dull skies for Mediterranean sunshine at Easter.

All this canceled, in doubt or under pressure because of the coronavirus.

Amid fears of new variants of the virus, new travel restrictions have hit just as people are starting to consider what is usually a busy time of year for travel.

This means more pain for airlines, hotels, restaurants and tourist destinations which were already struggling more than a year after the start of the pandemic, and a slower recovery for countries where tourism is a big part of the economy.

Colleges in the United States have canceled spring break to discourage students from traveling. After Indiana University at Bloomington replaced her usual break with three “wellness days,” college student Jacki Sylvester scrapped plans to celebrate her 21st birthday in Las Vegas.

Instead, she’ll mark the milestone closer to home, with a day at the casino in French Lick, Indiana, just 80 miles away.

“I couldn’t wait to get out of here for a whole week. I wanted to be able to have a drink and have fun – see the casinos and everything – and honestly see another city and travel a bit, ”she says.

“At least it allows us to have a little fun for a day in a condensed version of our original Vegas plans. For example, I’m still going to be able to celebrate. … I’m just having to do it closer to home. . “

At China’s bus and train stations, there is no sign of the annual Lunar New Year rush. The government has called on the public to avoid travel following new outbreaks of the coronavirus. Only five of the 15 security doors of the cavernous Beijing Central Station were open; the crowds of travelers who usually camp in the vast square outside were absent.

The holidays, which begin on Feb. 12, are typically mankind’s biggest global movement, as hundreds of millions of Chinese leave cities to visit their hometowns or sights or travel abroad. For millions of migrant workers, this is usually the only chance to visit their hometown during the year. This year, the authorities are promising additional compensation if they stay put.

The government says people will make 1.7 billion trips during the holidays, but this is a 40% drop from 2019. Departures from Beijing and Chengdu in the southwest are expected to drop 75%, according to the reports. travel associations.

Each news cycle seems to bring new restrictions. US President Joe Biden has reinstated restrictions on travelers from more than two dozen European countries, South Africa and Brazil, while people leaving the United States must now test negative before returning.

Canada has banned flights to the Caribbean. Israel has closed its main international airport. Travel within the European Union is strictly limited, with entry bans and quarantine requirements for returning citizens.

For air travel, “the near-term outlook has definitely darkened,” said Brian Pearce, chief economist of the International Air Transport Association. Governments have invested $ 200 billion to support the industry.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization says international arrivals fell 74% last year, wiping out $ 1.3 trillion in revenue and putting up to 120 million jobs at risk. A group of UNWTO experts had mixed prospects for 2021, with 45% expecting a better year, 25% no change and 30% a worse.

“The overall outlook for a rebound in 2021 appears to have deteriorated,” the organization said.

In Europe, the outlook is clouded by the delay in vaccine deployments and the spread of new variants.

This means “there is a growing risk of losing another summer tourist season,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds of Capital Economics. “This would have a huge impact on the Greek economy and significantly delay the recoveries in Spain and Portugal.”

Travel company TUI offers sun vacation packages in Greece and Spain, but with broad cancellation provisions to attract cautious customers. Places that are accessible by car, such as the German North Sea Islands and the Alps, benefit to some extent as they offer a chance for seclusion. The German Holiday Home Association says popular pitches are already 60% booked for July and August.

Thailand, where about a tenth of the population depends on tourism for their livelihoods, requires a two-week quarantine for foreigners in designated hotels costing around $ 1,000 and up. So far, only a few dozen people per day choose to visit. Tourist arrivals fell to less than 7 million in Thailand in 2020 and are expected to reach just 10 million this year from 40 million in 2019.

The Indonesian seaside island of Bali deported dozens of foreigners and began restricting foreign arrivals on January 1, with the number of coronavirus cases surpassing one million.

Gerasimos Bakogiannis, owner of the Portes Palace hotel in Potidaia, in the northern Greek region of Halkidiki, said he would not even open for Western Easter on April 4 but would wait a month for Greek Orthodox Easter on May 2 – and, he hopes, the start of a better summer.

“If this year is like last year, tourism will be destroyed,” he said.

___

McDonald’s contributed from Beijing and Smith from Indianapolis. Elaine Kurtenbach contributed from Bangkok and Costas Kantouris from Thessaloniki, Greece.