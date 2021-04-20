World
Army says Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno killed on battlefield – Times of India
N’DJAMENA: Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African country for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield on Tuesday in a fight against the rebels, the army said on national television and radio.
18-month transition board will be led by Deby’s 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the military said, also imposing an 18-hour nighttime curfew.
The astonishing announcement came just hours after election officials said Deby the winner of the April 11 presidential election, paving the way for him to stay in power for six more years.
The circumstances of Deby’s death could not immediately be independently confirmed due to the remote location of the battlefield. It was unclear why the president would have visited the front lines in the north Chad or participated in ongoing clashes with rebels who opposed his rule.
Deby, a former army commander-in-chief, first came to power in 1990 when his rebel forces overthrew then-president Hissène Habré, who was later found guilty of human rights violations by an international tribunal in Senegal.
Over the years, Deby survived numerous armed rebellions and managed to stay in power until this latest insurgency led by a group calling themselves the Front for Change and Concorde in Chad.
The rebels reportedly armed and trained in neighboring Libya before crossing through northern Chad on April 11. Their arrival came the same day the Chadian president ran for a sixth term on election day, which several opposition candidates boycotted.
Deby was a major ally of France in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, housing the base of the French military operation Barkhane and providing troops essential to the peacekeeping effort in northern Mali.
Deby’s son, Mahamat, served as the top commander of the Chadian forces involved in this effort.
