Army imposes full control on Myanmar during nighttime crackdown
With the night in Myanmar came terror.
On Sunday evening, in cities across the country, armored vehicles entered, as well as trucks full of soldiers in camouflage uniforms. Security forces fired rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at a crowd. Troops surrounded the homes of officials who had dared to join a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience. Politicians, activists and journalists fled, turning off their phones as they disappeared into the shadows, hoping to outrun the men chasing them.
“I suffered from the military dictatorship earlier in my life,” said Ma Tharaphe, a government accountant who, like many other officials, boycotted the work to demand that the country’s civilian rulers be allowed to return near. two weeks after a military coup. “But now I’m scared. Tonight will be a real nightmare.
While the generals were organizing a coup d’état on February 1, overthrowing an elected government and bringing the country back to army rule, they showed all their strength on Sunday.
On Sunday evening, ambassadors from several Western countries, including the United States, published A declaration warning those responsible to “refrain from all violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting against the overthrow of their legitimate government”.
“We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity,” the statement added. “The world is watching.”
Since the army took power, millions of people have joined street protests and a civil disobedience movement aimed at crippling the functioning of government.
The days have been filled with provocative protest, as motorcyclists, bodybuilders, college students, women in ballroom dresses, and even golden retriever aficionados came together to demand the exit of an army that controlled Myanmar for nearly half a century before cede some power to a civilian government in 2015.
On Sunday morning, hackers attacked a state news media website, degrading it with triple ultimatums: “We want democracy! Reject the military coup! Justice for Myanmar! “
The bland, bespectacled face Gen. Senior Min Aung Hlaing, the military leader who ordered the coup, has been degraded countless times in posters and online.
But the nights brought fear. On Saturday evening, the State Board of Trustees, the Orwellian name chosen by the culprits, announced that it was suppressing basic civil liberties, allowing indefinite detention and police to search homes with impunity. Arrest warrants were issued for democracy activists who had already spent years in prison.
Late on Saturday night, residents of Yangon and Mandalay, the two largest cities, watched in horror as unidentified men light fires to scare neighborhoods and flee. Police raids drew protesters and politicians. The day before, the prisons had been emptied of 23,000 prisoners during a mass amnesty. There is now room to incarcerate people in what for decades has looked like a prison state.
On Sunday evening, armored vehicles crossed the streets of the city, bringing more threat. In Sittwe and Mawlamyine, towns in the far west and east, armored vehicles patrolled with soldiers stationed on cannon turrets. The people of Myanmar now call these evenings of sleep deprivation and terror a kind of psychological warfare.
In Myitkyina, a northern town, security forces fired rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at a crowd who had gathered to protest the army’s takeover of a power plant electric.
“Now I’m scared of what’s going to happen tonight because they could cut off the electricity and do whatever they want,” said U Than Naing, an employee of the local power company.
Citizen Services at the American Embassy in Yangon tweeted that “there are indications of military movements in Yangon and the possibility of telecommunications interruptions during the night between 1 am and 9 am”
At 1 a.m., the Internet services actually stopped.
The military cut off much of the internet as it staged the February 1 coup, arresting dozens of civilians, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of the country, whose National League for Democracy was elected in two landslide victories. The generals cut off telecommunications networks again days later and ordered bans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For protesters, who organized themselves through encrypted messaging services and exchanging images of arrests and civil disobedience campaigns, the reality of yet another internet outage raised more concern.
On Sunday, U Min Ko Naing, a former student protester who spent his youth in prison, posted a video on Facebook, after going into hiding following an arrest warrant against him the day before.
“Last night at the same time in different parts of the country, you may have all faced terror,” he said, referring to the appearance of unidentified troublemakers in towns across the country. Myanmar. “It’s actually a trick. They are used as bait to arouse anger among people.
Mr. Min Ko Naing urged the workers to continue their strikes. The economy was crippled as bank workers, doctors, civil servants and others refused to work for the state board.
“The most important thing is the civil disobedience movement, so that officials don’t go to work,” he said. “This week is the most important week.”
On Sunday evening, the military information unit released a statement explaining the sudden build-up of the military in cities across the country.
“The security forces will provide security day and night so that the public can sleep peacefully in the community,” the statement said.
In Naypyidaw, the custom-built capital city of the military, government employees watched the soldiers coming to surround them through their windows.
Ms Tharaphe, the accountant, said the troops had not yet arrived at her home, but was expecting them. Her little one was in bed; she was not.
“Anything can happen, they could kill us anonymously,” she said. “I’m sure I can’t sleep tonight.”