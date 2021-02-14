Army imposes full control on Myanmar during nighttime crackdown

With the night in Myanmar came terror.

On Sunday evening, in cities across the country, armored vehicles entered, as well as trucks full of soldiers in camouflage uniforms. Security forces fired rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at a crowd. Troops surrounded the homes of officials who had dared to join a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience. Politicians, activists and journalists fled, turning off their phones as they disappeared into the shadows, hoping to outrun the men chasing them.

“I suffered from the military dictatorship earlier in my life,” said Ma Tharaphe, a government accountant who, like many other officials, boycotted the work to demand that the country’s civilian rulers be allowed to return near. two weeks after a military coup. “But now I’m scared. Tonight will be a real nightmare.

While the generals were organizing a coup d’état on February 1, overthrowing an elected government and bringing the country back to army rule, they showed all their strength on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, ambassadors from several Western countries, including the United States, published A declaration warning those responsible to “refrain from all violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting against the overthrow of their legitimate government”.