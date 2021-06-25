Arming science in global food policy

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 25 (IPS) – In July, the United Nations will meet “Scientific days, A high-profile event in preparation for the United Nations Food Systems Summit later this year. Over the course of two days, the world will be treated to a parade of Zoom sessions aimed at “highlighting the centrality of science, technology and innovation to transforming food systems”.

No one disputes the need for urgent action to transform the food system. But the UNFSS has been criticized by human rights experts for its top-down and non-transparent organization. Indigenous peoples, peasants and civil society groups around the world know their hard-won rights are under attack. Many protest against the legitimacy of the summit and organize counter-mobilizations.

Scientists are also contesting a summit because of its selective adherence to science, as seen in a boycott letter signed by nearly 300 academics, from Brazil to Italy via Japan.

Thanks to the Summit, “science” has been instrumentalized by powerful actors not only to promote a technology-driven approach to food systems, but also to fragment global food security governance and create institutions more responsive to the demands of the world. ‘agro industry.

Recipe for elite global governance

The UNFSS was announced in 2019 by the UN Secretary-General as part of the Decade of Action to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The announcement is timely after the UN signed a strategic partnership with the World Economic Forum. It also aroused outcry from social movements when Agnes Kalibata, president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, was chosen to lead the forum – a powerful signal of allegiance to the UNFSS.

The summit’s “multi-stakeholder” structure has raised concerns among observers who recognize the privatization of multilateral public governance it portends. While Kalibata describes the UNFSS as an inclusive ‘peoples summit’, more than 500 smallholder and peasant organizations signed a letter criticizing the summit’s multi-stakeholder platforms: “Instead of drawing inspiration from the innovative governance experiences that the United Nations system has to offer, the UN-WEF partnership is helping to establish ‘stakeholder capitalism’ as a model of governance for the entire planet.

Through a prism, the multiparty system looks like a set of “inclusive” practices: the summit has five courses of action (for example “Ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all” and “Strengthening positive production for nature on a sufficient scale ”), an endless number of“ dialogues ”and an elaborate online forum where everyone can participate.

However, this profusion of spaces masks the fact that the UNFSS does not have integrated structures of responsibility. This is particularly troublesome because, as UN special rapporteurs observed, the summit process was predetermined by a small group of actors: “The private sector, organizations serving the private sector (including the World Economic Forum), scientists and economists initiated the process. The table was set with their perspectives, knowledge, interests and prejudices.

The scientific ideas that shape these parameters should therefore arouse our curiosity and concern. What types of science are included – and excluded? What are the implications for the future of governance of the world food system?

Define science as an innovation conducive to investment

A new UNFSS Scientific Group, created to support a ‘science and evidence-based summit’, provides some clues. In theory, the scientific group is working to “ensure the robustness, breadth and independence of the science behind the summit and its results.” In practice, the Group’s practices impoverish the scientific base on which the summit is supposed to develop policies.

Unlike existing global science advisory committees where experts are appointed through an inclusive and democratic process, the panel selects experts who can ‘change the game’ – access to genetically modified seeds, digital and based technologies. data and global commodity markets. .

As a result, key areas of expertise, such as agroecology, indigenous knowledge and human rights, are excluded while views favorable to industry and investors are promoted as visionary.

If the Scientific Group appears at first glance as diverse in terms of disciplines and geographies, it in fact reflects a set of overlapping elite networks. Partners include long-standing institutional champions of the Green Revolution (the CGIAR), the central nervous system of global “free trade” policy (the World Trade Organization) and a powerful consortium of Wealthy nation states (the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), among others.

Building on these networks, the Scientific Group serves as a gatekeeper to determine the meaning and limits of “science”. An analysis of its publications reveals critical flaws arising from the Scientific Group’s narrow approach to scientific expertise. These include:

Science, technology and innovation are uprooted from their political, economic and social conditions. As a result, the structural drivers that produce hunger even as they generate wealth (eg. for Bill Gates) are eclipsed in favor of increased productivity with a touch of durability.

Biotechnology, Big Data and global value chains are offered as the solution to all agronomic problems and to the crisis of overfishing.

Multicultural “digital” inclusion is redeployed to promote the incorporation of Blacks, Browns and Indigenous people into an imperial model of science, technology and innovation. This ignores the rich knowledge these communities already hold – and obscures the fact that indigenous and agroecological knowledge cannot survive without land.

Science can and must play a role in global food governance. But far from the current UNFSS model, science can support in all its complexity and breadth, alongside many other areas of expertise with equal rights, to shape the future of food.

Maywa Montenegro works as an assistant professor of environmental studies at the University of California at Santa Cruz, specializing in knowledge politics, biotechnology and agroecology.

Matthew Canfield is Assistant Professor of Law and Society and Law and Development at Leiden Law School, specializing in human rights and global food governance.

Alastair Islands works as an associate professor at the University of California at Berkeley, where he studies agroecological policies and sustainable transitions.

