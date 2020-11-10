Armenians rage after bitter defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh war
MOSCOW – Russian peacekeepers were deployed on Tuesday in the controversial Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement negotiated by Russia to end a six-week war that had already killed thousands of people.
Some Armenians were furious that Nikol Pashinyan, the country’s prime minister, had signed the agreement, which cedes Azerbaijan a large swath of land and several key cities that had effectively been controlled by Armenia since 1994.
Opposition politicians called for Mr Pashinyan’s resignation, while protesters broke in Parliament and defeated its president, Ararat Mirzoyan, who had to undergo surgery. Protesters also stormed the prime minister’s office, where, Mr Pashinyan later said, a computer and wristwatch were stolen.
Amid Tuesday morning’s uproar, Mr. Pashinyan posted on Facebook that he was in Armenia and continued to work as prime minister. The country’s rulers struggled to convince the public that they had no choice but to stop the fighting now, as Armenia had suffered heavy loss of life and territory.
“We have once again proved that we have invincible soldiers, officers and generals ready to sacrifice their lives for the defense of our holy homeland without hesitation,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said said in a press release. “But it’s time to stop the bloodshed.”
Richard Giragosian, director of the Yerevan Regional Study Center, said he was awakened at 3 a.m. to screaming and car horns. But there was also a growing sense of resignation among Armenians, he said.
“There is a general feeling in the streets that we had no choice, that it was the best alternative to save what was left of Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Mr. Giragosian.
There was also pain: the lush mountains of Nagorno-Karabakh, known to Armenians as Artsakh, had long been part of a national and ethnic identity of Armenians around the world. The loss of this territory on Tuesday was already taking place in the annals of the tragedy of Armenian history, alongside the massacre and expulsion of Armenians from Turkey a century ago in what most neutral historians call the first genocide of the century.
“The trauma of victimization has returned,” said Mr. Giragosian. “We have the feeling that the world and the West have abandoned us.”
“We have lost the war, and it is the tragic reality that we must accept,” Tatul Hakobyan, an Armenian journalist who has covered the region for more than 30 years, said in a telephone interview.
Hakobyan said small arms fire was audible from the Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert on Sunday, indicating that Azerbaijani forces were closing in. Azerbaijan has captured the hilltop city of Shusha in recent days, which is six miles a historic site popular with Azerbaijanis and Armenians.
Three ceasefires negotiated by the two sides since the start of the war have collapsed. But the last chord is different because it involves Armenia’s acceptance of Azerbaijan’s territorial gains and will be enforced by Russian peacekeepers, who will be present for at least five years.
“We assume that the agreements reached will create the necessary conditions for a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis on a fair basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples,” said President Vladimir V . Putin of Russia, who negotiated the deal between Mr. Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, said in a press release overnight.
Under the agreement, some 1,960 armed Russian servicemen and 90 armored personnel carriers will be deployed to guard the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the region and along the route connecting Nagorno-Karabakh under control. Armenian to Armenia. Kremlin-controlled RT television channel on Tuesday broadcast images of Russian military vehicles leaving from the Armenian border town of Goris for Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday morning that combat operations along the front line had been suspended and that Russian peacekeepers were deployed. In Azerbaijan, Aliyev called the agreement one of his country’s greatest triumphs.
“We are proud of our people, of our armed forces!” Mr. Aliyev said in a post on Twitter Tuesday. “For our people these are the happiest days.”
The end of the war suggests a radical overhaul of the security map of the South Caucasus, an unstable region wedged between Turkey, Russia and Iran. The settlement sealed a role in the region for an increasingly assertive Turkey, which had supported Azerbaijan in the war that began in September.
Mr Putin meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at least three times since the start of the war, the last Saturday. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, welcomed the agreement as “a great success and a victory for Azerbaijan.”
But Russia’s leading role in stopping the fighting also shows that Moscow continues to be the most influential player in the South Caucasus, which was part of the Soviet Union. Some Armenians had hoped for a stronger Russian role in the war, since the two countries have a mutual defense treaty.
But according to Mr. Hakobyan, the Armenian journalist, it was Russia’s decision to send peacekeepers that spared the Armenians more of Nagorno-Karabakh – including Stepanakert – falling under Azerbaijani control.
“Smart, sober Armenians understand that the Russians stepped in and sort of saved Karabakh proper,” Hakobyan said.