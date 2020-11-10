Armenians rage after bitter defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh war

MOSCOW – Russian peacekeepers were deployed on Tuesday in the controversial Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement negotiated by Russia to end a six-week war that had already killed thousands of people.

Some Armenians were furious that Nikol Pashinyan, the country’s prime minister, had signed the agreement, which cedes Azerbaijan a large swath of land and several key cities that had effectively been controlled by Armenia since 1994.

Opposition politicians called for Mr Pashinyan’s resignation, while protesters broke in Parliament and defeated its president, Ararat Mirzoyan, who had to undergo surgery. Protesters also stormed the prime minister’s office, where, Mr Pashinyan later said, a computer and wristwatch were stolen.

Amid Tuesday morning’s uproar, Mr. Pashinyan posted on Facebook that he was in Armenia and continued to work as prime minister. The country’s rulers struggled to convince the public that they had no choice but to stop the fighting now, as Armenia had suffered heavy loss of life and territory.