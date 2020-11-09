Armenian PM says he signed agreement to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces a “painful” agreement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end a conflict lasting several weeks.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he signed a “painful” agreement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

His statement in the early hours of Tuesday came hours after ethnically Armenian officials in the disputed region confirmed that the key town of Shusha (known as Shushi in Armenia) had been taken by Azeri forces.

In a moving Facebook post, Pashinyan said the deal would go into effect at 1 a.m. (9 p.m. GMT Monday) Tuesday, ending six weeks of fierce fighting that left hundreds dead.

Describing the decision as “unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people,” Pashinyan said he took it after “a thorough analysis of the military situation” which saw Azeri forces make major progress and move closer to Stepanakert, the main city.

He said the deal was “the best possible solution to the current situation”. No further details were immediately available.

There was no immediate official reaction from Azerbaijan.

A Kremlin spokesman also said the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia had signed an agreement on the complete end of military actions on Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Russian news agencies.

Armenian and Azeri forces have been fighting for six weeks in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

More soon.