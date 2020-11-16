Armenian foreign minister resigns as government comes under ceasefire

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has come under increasing pressure to step down after the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement sparked protests.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigns in the most significant departure of a government official following a deal last week that ended heavy fighting with Azeri forces about the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The resignation, announced Monday by the ministry’s spokeswoman in a Facebook post, comes as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

Thousands of demonstrators protested last week to demand his resignation over a ceasefire that secured territorial gains for Azerbaijan after six weeks of battles that resulted in the deaths of more than 2,300 Armenian servicemen. Azerbaijan did not disclose its military losses.

Pashniyan took responsibility for the loss of territory, but said he signed the agreement to prevent further losses and save lives following Azerbaijan’s substantial military advances. He pledged to stay in power and bring stability to the country.

On Saturday, the Armenian National Security Service said it had stopped a group of former officials who “planned to illegally usurp power by assassinating the prime minister”.

Richard Girgagosian, from the Regional Studies Center in Yerevan, the Armenian capital, warned of further instability.

“The government has done very little to prepare people for the scale and gravity of the losses. The tension must persist and, unfortunately, the internal situation is more and more unstable, ”he told Al Jazeera.

But Girgagosian said the fate of Pashniyan, who was elected in 2018 after mass protests against alleged corruption removed the old elite, remained uncertain.

“Pashinyan came to power in 2018 in a rare victory for non-violent popular power. He is a survivor and even the plot to assassinate him comes from a fringe group linked to the old government, ”he added. “His real political destiny is in his hands.”

Putin and Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone interview with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Kremlin.

The two leaders said the situation in the region had generally stabilized and it was time to tackle humanitarian issues, including the return of refugees and the preservation of Christian churches and monasteries.

Although Armenia has ceded swathes of territory and the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping mission, a long-term solution to this decades-long conflict remains elusive.

Since the mid-1990s, the efforts of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group – Russia, France and the United States – have not produced lasting results.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took a firm stand in victory, reneging on a previous promise of autonomy for Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Karabakh will not have [autonomous] status as long as I am president, ”Aliyev said.

Baku can also count on the unwavering support of Turkey, which after arming and supporting Azerbaijan in the last war, has established itself as a key player in the region.

Ankara will also play a role in peacekeeping operations, although its role remains unclear.

Aliyev, who sees members of the Minsk group as pro-Armenians, welcomed a new negotiating format that would include Turkey.

Historically, Yerevan sees Turkey as an enemy determined to wipe Armenia off the map and will push to exclude it from any future Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations.