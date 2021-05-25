Armenia says soldier killed in border shootout with Azeri forces

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies accusations that it fired across the border at Armenian positions.

Armenia said one of its soldiers was killed in a border shootout with Azerbaijani forces, with tensions still high after last September’s war in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the shooting took place on its eastern border with Azerbaijan.

He later said the situation was “calm” after a skirmish at the Verin Shorzha border post in Armenia’s eastern Gegharkunik district.

“A soldier was killed following a shooting after the opening of fire by Azerbaijani troops,” the ministry said in a statement.

Later Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied Armenia’s accusations that it had fired across the border at Armenian positions.

“According to our information, the incident involving the death of an Armenian soldier was an accident and it has nothing to do with the Azerbaijani side,” the Azerbaijani ministry said in a statement, adding that it was in contact with the Russian side on the issue.

A long-standing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh erupted into a full-fledged war at the end of September, with the deaths of some 6,000 people in six weeks of fighting.

Russia helped secure a ceasefire in November after Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenians out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, sent peacekeepers to the region last year to help enforce the ceasefire.

It has close ties and a mutual defense pact with Armenia, but is also friends with Azerbaijan.

The ceasefire, monitored by some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers, was widely respected, but tensions continued and there were several incidents at the borders.

Earlier this month, Armenia accused the Azerbaijani army of crossing the southern border in an “infiltration” to “besiege” a lake shared by the two countries.