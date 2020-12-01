Armed thieves attack Brazilian city, police say

Santa Catarina Military Police – a state agency with many battalions – were called in and were seeking reinforcements to confront the group, local reports said.

Cristian Dimitri Andrade, a military police commander in Criciúma, told reporters that the attackers were “several men with rifles and long guns”, and described them as “an organized crime gang specializing in the theft of bank”. He said two people, including a police officer, were shot dead.

“We receive information from residents who send us photos and videos,” he said. says Engeplus, local media.

Police could not be reached immediately for comment.

Criciúma, with a population of over 133,000 in 2010, is located in the state of Santa Catarina and is considered the center of the Brazilian ceramic and floor tile industry.

Bank robberies in Brazil, which is among the world’s worst crime and homicide rates, are hardly rare. In recent years, gangs have attempted to dig their way to millions through the tunnels, exploded dynamite to rob bank branches and to have exploded cash machines in attempts to extract money.

In 2005, thieves rented a house a block from a bank, started a bogus gardening business, and spent three months digging a 262-foot tunnel under a bank in the seaside town of Fortaleza. They made over $ 50.8 million, the authorities said.

In 2017, Brazilian police discovered a tunnel fitted with electric lighting and ventilation, preventing the planned theft of a São Paulo branch of the government-owned Banco do Brasil. Sixteen suspects have been arrested.

Yan Zhuang contributed reporting.