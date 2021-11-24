Armed feminism against trans people

LZ is an advocate for women, trans people and gender minorities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Amid an “alarming increase in hate speech” against transgender people around the world, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned last month that this community still lacks guarantees against abuse. Credit: UN Women / Dar Al Mussawir

NEW YORK / KAMPALA, Nov. 24 (IPS) – There is currently a resurgence of anti-trans sentiment. It’s not just Dave Chapelle’s toxic rants in his most recent Netflix special: we see it in social, political, and cultural arenas, including in JK Rowling’s continued adherence to radical trans-exclusionary feminists (TERF). ; the introduction of bills designed to harm trans children in the United States; the Ugandan Sexual Offenses Bill, which violates international human rights; and “gender-sensitive” academics like Kathleen Stock profiting from their inflammatory rhetoric.

These recent examples are alarming and their impact is devastating for trans people around the world. But transphobia is not new. And we won’t make real progress on gender liberation until we tackle it head-on, including by claiming the feminist movement as resolutely pro-trans. The liberation of cis and trans people is linked. The same logic that underlies trans people’s gender policing also reinforces the anti-feminist notion that a woman dressing “provocatively” deserves violence more; that a black woman’s natural hair makes her less professional or worthy of respect; or that cis men should not display emotion or risk being seen as weak.

Many transphobic arguments promote a sort of reproductive essentialism that could be taken straight from a page of Handmaid’s Tale, insisting, for example, that only people who have their period and / or have a womb are women. .

Beyond reducing women to their bodies in a way that aligns deeply with patriarchy, such an approach also skews the gender of cis women who are infertile or who cannot menstruate.

On the other hand, striving for self-determination and bodily autonomy for trans people can help us build a stronger feminist movement that fights and wins on issues such as police funding / abolitionism, promoting expansive and family-friendly policies and practices, ending workplace discrimination and achieving reproductive justice for all.

Queer and trans activism can help us challenge and break free from deeply rooted patriarchal ideals about what is “normal” or “natural” for women, men and all of society. And dismantling the gender binary can also help us question other systems that don’t serve us and imagine a different and better world.

Feminist abolitionist Angela Davis summed it up this way: “The trans community has taught us to challenge what is totally accepted as normal … and prisons, and the police.”

Despite these links, feminism is too often invoked not as a platform for mobilization in favor of trans rights but as a cover for sectarianism. The feminist movement is increasingly co-opted by an organized and well-resourced opposition to trans rights, including TERFs (predominantly white women) who generate waves of attention and sympathy to explore the “debates.” as if trans women impose themselves on lesbians (they are not) or in transition too late to deserve our support (also, no).

Even beyond the TERF, many feminists participate in micro-aggressions; erasures of the trans experience; invasive body surveys of trans people; and more. Such ideas and behaviors are nurtured in otherwise progressive spaces because they ostensibly come from self-identified feminists or voices that have traditionally supported the rights of the marginalized like those at Chapelle. It must stop.

If trans lives and identities have long been and continue to be a politically powerful rallying cry for people who seem to care little for trans people, we urgently need a counter-narrative from of people who feel differently.

After the release of The Closer and Netflix’s refusal to remove it as well as the firing of B Pagels Minor, a black trans employee, for their organization around the issue, there has been a deluge of articles about trans people.

It’s rare to hear trans people themselves fighting not only for survival, tolerance and visibility, but also for space to flourish. But it’s also all too rare to hear non-trans feminists reclaiming the movement and centering our trans sisters in work.

Feminists must strongly counter transphobia and especially the pernicious narrative that we are pitted against each other in the quest for liberation. Affirming trans women as women and trans men as men is a good start, but feminists and all progressives must go beyond tolerance to extend radical support and solidarity to our brothers and sisters. trans, including with funding and across borders.

Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel once said: “The opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference. Trolls, TERFS and fanatics monopolize so much attention when it comes to trans people and their rights, in part because there is no similarly organized and funded corollary within feminism advocating for a alternative point of view.

This silence is deafening and directly enables and reinforces the TERFs and their agenda.

Feminism has its roots in gender liberation, not policing. If we cut our chains we are free, but when we cut our roots we die. Just as they would fight against misogyny, feminists must also fight against transphobia in culture and media (which has real-world consequences), in law, in academia, and in politics.

In the words of the great Angela Davis, feminism must be broad. A feminist who uses hateful logic to deny the rights and resources of trans people is not a feminist at all. But until we speak, we will speak for ourselves.

Cleo Kambugu is a trans activist, director of programs at UHAI EASHRI and protagonist of The Pearl of Africa. She is based in Uganda.

Lori Adelman is vice president of the Global Fund for Women and co-hosts the feminist podcast Cringewatchers. She is based in New York.

